How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw Globally

Tonight kicks off the UFC’s partnership with ESPN in the U.S., which is causing some confusion for non-American viewers. What does this mean for them? How do they watch this event if they can’t get ESPN+ in their country? We’ve got you covered.
Here’s a breakdown on how you can watch UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw tonight.
|U.S.
|Canada
|U.K.
|Brazil
|Latin America
|Main Card
|10:00 PM
|ESPN+
|TSN5
|BT Sport 2
|Combate
|Fox Sports
|Prelims
|8:00 PM
|ESPN
|TSN5
|BT Sport 2
|Combat
|Fox Sports
|Early Prelims
|6:30 PM
|ESPN+
|France
|Australia
|Germany
|Italy
|New Zealand
|Main Card
|10:00 PM
|Kombat
|ESPN
|DAZN
|DAZN
|ESPN
|Prelims
|8:00 PM
|Kombat
|ESPN
|ESPN
|Early Prelims
|6:30 PM
|Japan
|Southeast Asia
|Sweden
|China
|Main Card
|10:00 PM
|DAZN
|Fox Sports
|Viaplay Kop
|Star Sports
|Prelims
|8:00 PM
|UFC Fight Pass
|Early Prelims
|6:30 PM
|UFC Fight Pass
