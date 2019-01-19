Select Page

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw Globally

Tonight kicks off the UFC’s partnership with ESPN in the U.S., which is causing some confusion for non-American viewers.  What does this mean for them?  How do they watch this event if they can’t get ESPN+ in their country?  We’ve got you covered.

Here’s a breakdown on how you can watch UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw tonight.

U.S. Canada U.K. Brazil Latin America
Main Card
10:00 PM ESPN+ TSN5 BT Sport 2 Combate Fox Sports
Prelims
8:00 PM ESPN TSN5 BT Sport 2 Combat Fox Sports
Early Prelims
6:30 PM ESPN+
France Australia Germany Italy New Zealand
Main Card
10:00 PM Kombat ESPN DAZN DAZN ESPN
Prelims
8:00 PM Kombat ESPN ESPN
Early Prelims
6:30 PM
Japan Southeast Asia Sweden China
Main Card
10:00 PM DAZN Fox Sports Viaplay Kop Star Sports
Prelims
8:00 PM UFC Fight Pass
Early Prelims
6:30 PM UFC Fight Pass

