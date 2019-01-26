Select Page

How to Watch Bellator 214 Globally

Posted by | Jan 26, 2019 | ,

How to Watch Bellator 214 Globally

Ryan Bader and Fedor Emelianenko battle for the Bellator Heavyweight Championship tonight in California.  Here is how you can catch the event if you aren’t heading to The Forum to watch it live.

EDT U.S. Canada U.K. Brazil
Main Card
9:00 PM Paramount Paramount Channel 5 Fox Sports
DAZN DAZN
Prelims
6:30 PM DAZN DAZN Bellator.com Bellator.com
Bellator.com Bellator.com
Australia Germany Italy New Zealand
Main Card
9:00 PM Spike DAZN DAZN Sky Sports
Prelims
6:30 PM Bellator.com DAZN DAZN Bellator.com
Japan Southeast Asia Sweden Latin America
Main Card
9:00 PM DAZN Paramount Paramount+ Fox Sports
MTV Asia MTV
Prelims
6:30 PM DAZN Bellator.com Bellator.com Bellator.com

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: How to Watch Bellator 214 Globally



Related Posts

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jan 18/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jan 18/19

January 18, 2019

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw Results

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw Results

January 19, 2019

The UFC GOAT of Each Weight Class (Part Two)

The UFC GOAT of Each Weight Class (Part Two)

January 23, 2019

Combat Jiu-Jitsu Fight Night Live On UFC Fight Pass

Combat Jiu-Jitsu Fight Night Live On UFC Fight Pass

January 7, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino