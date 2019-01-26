How to Watch Bellator 214 Globally

Ryan Bader and Fedor Emelianenko battle for the Bellator Heavyweight Championship tonight in California. Here is how you can catch the event if you aren’t heading to The Forum to watch it live.

EDT U.S. Canada U.K. Brazil Main Card 9:00 PM Paramount Paramount Channel 5 Fox Sports DAZN DAZN Prelims 6:30 PM DAZN DAZN Bellator.com Bellator.com Bellator.com Bellator.com Australia Germany Italy New Zealand Main Card 9:00 PM Spike DAZN DAZN Sky Sports Prelims 6:30 PM Bellator.com DAZN DAZN Bellator.com Japan Southeast Asia Sweden Latin America Main Card 9:00 PM DAZN Paramount Paramount+ Fox Sports MTV Asia MTV Prelims 6:30 PM DAZN Bellator.com Bellator.com Bellator.com