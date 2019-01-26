Ryan Bader and Fedor Emelianenko battle for the Bellator Heavyweight Championship tonight in California. Here is how you can catch the event if you aren’t heading to The Forum to watch it live.
|EDT
|U.S.
|Canada
|U.K.
|Brazil
|Main Card
|9:00 PM
|Paramount
|Paramount
|Channel 5
|Fox Sports
|DAZN
|DAZN
|Prelims
|6:30 PM
|DAZN
|DAZN
|Bellator.com
|Bellator.com
|Bellator.com
|Bellator.com
|Australia
|Germany
|Italy
|New Zealand
|Main Card
|9:00 PM
|Spike
|DAZN
|DAZN
|Sky Sports
|Prelims
|6:30 PM
|Bellator.com
|DAZN
|DAZN
|Bellator.com
|Japan
|Southeast Asia
|Sweden
|Latin America
|Main Card
|9:00 PM
|DAZN
|Paramount
|Paramount+
|Fox Sports
|MTV Asia
|MTV
|Prelims
|6:30 PM
|DAZN
|Bellator.com
|Bellator.com
|Bellator.com
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: How to Watch Bellator 214 Globally