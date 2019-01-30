Select Page

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jan 30/19

Posted by | Jan 30, 2019 | ,

Apr 28, 2018; Rosemont, IL, USA; Neiman Gracie (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Javier Torres (blue gloves) during Bellator 198 at Allstate Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Douglas Lima 402
2 2 Andrey Koreshkov 232.5
3 3 Rory MacDonald 224
4 4 Michael Page 202.5
5 5 Lorenz Larkin 158
6 10 Neiman Gracie 145
7 6 David Rickels 103
8 8 Paul Daley 89.5
9 7 Ed Ruth 81.5
10 NR Jon Fitch 78
11 11 Erick Silva 67
12 12 Logan Storley 64.5
13 13 Justin Patterson 56
14 15 Kemran Lachinov 47
15 14 Guilherme Vasconcelos 44.5
16 16 Joaquin Buckley 43
17 17 Kastriot Xhema 40
18 18 Joey Davis 39
19 19 Haim Gozali 35
20 20 A.J. Matthews 31.5
21 21 David Michaud 29
22 22 Ryan Couture 28
23 23 Jackie Gosh 27
24 24 Fernando Gonzalez Trevino 26.5
25 NR Walter Gahadza 25
26 26 Danasabe Mohammed 20
26 26 Dominic Sumner 20
28 28 James Terry 17
29 29 Pat Casey 14.5
30 30 Aaron Chalmers 10
30 NR Yaroslav Amosov 10
32 32 Brian Grinnell 9
33 33 Andy Murad 8.5
34 34 Khonry Gracie 5
34 NR Kiefer Crosbie 5
36 35 Devon Brock 4.5
36 35 Levi Matan 4.5
38 NR Collin Fletcher 0
38 37 Gerald Harris 0
38 37 Ion Pascu 0
38 NR Jim Wallhead 0
38 37 Ron Becker 0
38 37 Zak Bucia 0

Check back next Wednesday for our lightweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

MMA Manifesto

