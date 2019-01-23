Select Page

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Jan 23/19

Jul 14, 2017; Thackerville, OK, USA; John Salter (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Kendall Grove (red gloves) during Bellator 181 at Winstar Casino. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Gegard Mousasi 485
2 2 Rafael Carvalho 225
3 3 Alexander Shlemenko 185
4 4 Rafael Lovato Jr 178.5
5 6 John Salter 171
5 5 Lyoto Machida 171
7 7 Anatoly Tokov 118.5
8 14 Costello Van Steenis 92.5
9 8 Chidi Njokuani 87
10 10 Mike Shipman 85
11 9 Chris Honeycutt 58.5
12 12 Melvin Manhoef 54
13 13 Romero Cotton 51.5
14 23 Joe Schilling 51
15 14 Charlie Ward 47.5
16 16 Andre Fialho 42
17 17 Tim Caron 37.5
18 19 Abraham Vaesau 30
18 19 Vinicius de Jesus 30
20 21 Alen Amedovski 25
20 21 Dillon Danis 25
20 NR Fabian Edwards 25
23 24 Teagan Dooley 22.5
24 NR Ilya Kotau 20
25 25 Sean Powers 17.5
26 NR Will Morris 4.5
27 26 DeMarco Villalona 0
27 26 Javier Torres 0
27 NR John Redmond 0
27 26 Leo Leite 0
27 NR Martin Hudson 0
27 NR Will Fleury 0

Check back next Wednesday for our welterweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

MMA Manifesto

