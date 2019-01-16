Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Jan 16/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Ryan Bader 405 2 3 Liam McGeary 229.5 3 2 Phil Davis 217 4 6 Vadim Nemkov 215 5 4 Linton Vassell 165.5 6 5 Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal 123.5 7 7 Jordan Young 87.5 8 8 Alessio Sakara 46 9 9 Jarod Trice 33 10 10 Teagan Dooley 25 11 11 Kent Kauppinen 20 12 NR James Mulheron 4.5 13 NR Anthony Ruiz 0 13 11 Leonardo Leite 0

