Congratulations to Emma Vreeland for winning our Bellator 214 Pick ‘Em Contest via a massive tie-breaker. Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes on Feb 2nd (it will count as the last contest of January). Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Ryan Bader – 86%
Aaron Pico – 76%
Jake Hager – 76%
Juan Archuleta – 71%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 6-3 (67%)
Bellator 214 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Emma Vreeland
|10
|2
|Nathan H.
|10
|2
|Rodney
|10
|2
|MMAinVA
|10
|2
|Max
|10
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|10
|7
|Cameron Walsh
|8
|7
|Derek Imm
|8
|7
|Sternfan74
|8
|7
|Neil H.
|8
|7
|CDN420
|8
|12
|Sam K
|6
|12
|Dave K.
|6
|12
|Glen Purvis
|6
|15
|Phil
|4
|15
|Isaac
|4
|15
|The MMA Manifesto
|4
|15
|Eric Wolaniuk
|4
|15
|larry chaput
|4
|20
|James Weise
|2
|20
|theJawas
|2
|22
|Eduardo Ramos
|0
January Top Five
|1
|Emma Vreeland
|20
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|18
|3
|MMAinVA
|15
|3
|Nathan H.
|15
|5
|CDN420
|14
|5
|Sam K
|14
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bellator 214 Pick 'Em Results