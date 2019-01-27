Congratulations to Emma Vreeland for winning our Bellator 214 Pick ‘Em Contest via a massive tie-breaker. Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes on Feb 2nd (it will count as the last contest of January). Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Ryan Bader – 86%

Aaron Pico – 76%

Jake Hager – 76%

Juan Archuleta – 71%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 6-3 (67%)



Bellator 214 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Emma Vreeland 10 2 Nathan H. 10 2 Rodney 10 2 MMAinVA 10 2 Max 10 2 Brandon Kaplan 10 7 Cameron Walsh 8 7 Derek Imm 8 7 Sternfan74 8 7 Neil H. 8 7 CDN420 8 12 Sam K 6 12 Dave K. 6 12 Glen Purvis 6 15 Phil 4 15 Isaac 4 15 The MMA Manifesto 4 15 Eric Wolaniuk 4 15 larry chaput 4 20 James Weise 2 20 theJawas 2 22 Eduardo Ramos 0



January Top Five