Bellator 214 Pick &#039;Em Results

Jan 27, 2019

Bellator 214 Pick 'Em Results

Congratulations to Emma Vreeland for winning our Bellator 214 Pick ‘Em Contest via a massive tie-breaker.  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes  on Feb 2nd (it will count as the last contest of January). Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Ryan Bader – 86%
Aaron Pico – 76%
Jake Hager – 76%
Juan Archuleta – 71%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 6-3 (67%)


1 Emma Vreeland 10
2 Nathan H. 10
2 Rodney 10
2 MMAinVA 10
2 Max 10
2 Brandon Kaplan 10
7 Cameron Walsh 8
7 Derek Imm 8
7 Sternfan74 8
7 Neil H. 8
7 CDN420 8
12 Sam K 6
12 Dave K. 6
12 Glen Purvis 6
15 Phil 4
15 Isaac 4
15 The MMA Manifesto 4
15 Eric Wolaniuk 4
15 larry chaput 4
20 James Weise 2
20 theJawas 2
22 Eduardo Ramos 0


January Top Five

1 Emma Vreeland 20
2 Brandon Kaplan 18
3 MMAinVA 15
3 Nathan H. 15
5 CDN420 14
5 Sam K 14

MMA Manifesto

