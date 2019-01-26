Bellator 214 Fighter Salaries

Win or lose, Fedor Emelianenko will leave The Forum tomorrow night the biggest earner at Bellator 214.

Here are the fighter purses, released by the California State Athletic Commission, and first reported by MMA Fighting and MMA Junkie.

Fedor Emelianenko: $300,000

Ryan Bader: $150,000

Aaron Pico: $45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus

Henry Corrales: $35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus,

Jake Hager: $50,000

J.W. Kiser: $7,000 to show, $7,000 win bonus

Juan Archuleta: $25,000

Ricky Bandejas: $30,000

Brandon McMahon: $3,500 to show, $3,500 win bonus

Adel Altamimi: $10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus

Jay Jay Wilson: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus

Tyler Beneke: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus

Ozzy Diaz: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus

Chris Reyes: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus

Jorge Juarez: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus

David Pacheco: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus

Jesse Merritt: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus

Thor Skancke: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus

A.J. Agazarm: $12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus

Jesse Roberts: $2,500 to show, $2,500 win bonus

Weber Almeida: $5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus

Oscar Chinchilla: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus

Sean Johnson: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus

Arturo Rivas: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus

James Barnes: $2,250 to show, $2,250 win bonus

Ryan Lilley: $2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus

Ian Butler: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus

Craig Plaskett: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus

Steve Ramirez: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus

Desmond Torres: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus