Bellator 214 Fighter Salaries

Win or lose, Fedor Emelianenko will leave The Forum tomorrow night the biggest earner at Bellator 214.
Here are the fighter purses, released by the California State Athletic Commission, and first reported by MMA Fighting and MMA Junkie.
Fedor Emelianenko: $300,000
Ryan Bader: $150,000
Aaron Pico: $45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus
Henry Corrales: $35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus,
Jake Hager: $50,000
J.W. Kiser: $7,000 to show, $7,000 win bonus
Juan Archuleta: $25,000
Ricky Bandejas: $30,000
Brandon McMahon: $3,500 to show, $3,500 win bonus
Adel Altamimi: $10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus
Jay Jay Wilson: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus
Tyler Beneke: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus
Ozzy Diaz: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus
Chris Reyes: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus
Jorge Juarez: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus
David Pacheco: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus
Jesse Merritt: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus
Thor Skancke: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus
A.J. Agazarm: $12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus
Jesse Roberts: $2,500 to show, $2,500 win bonus
Weber Almeida: $5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus
Oscar Chinchilla: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus
Sean Johnson: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus
Arturo Rivas: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus
James Barnes: $2,250 to show, $2,250 win bonus
Ryan Lilley: $2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus
Ian Butler: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus
Craig Plaskett: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus
Steve Ramirez: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus
Desmond Torres: $1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus
