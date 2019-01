Bellator 214: Fedor vs Bader Results

Bellator 214: Fedor vs Bader

Jan 26, 2019

The Forum

Inglewood, California

Bellator 214: Fedor vs Bader Fight Card

Main Card (Paramount Network & DAZN – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweight Championship:

Ryan Bader (26-5, #1 ranked heavyweight) vs Fedor Emelianenko (38-5, #5 ranked heavyweight)

Featherweights:

Aaron Pico (4-1, #5 ranked featherweight) vs Henry Corrales (16-3, #7 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:

Jake Hager (0-0) vs J.W. Kiser (0-1)

Bantamweights:

Juan Archuleta (21-1, #15 ranked bantamweight) vs Ricky Bandejas (11-1, #7 ranked bantamweight)

Featherweights:

Brandon McMahan (3-4) vs Adel Altamimi (7-5)

Prelims (Bellator.com/Bellator App & DAZN – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Jorge Juarez (3-0) vs David Pacheco (0-0)

Featherweights:

Jay-Jay Wilson (1-0) vs Tyler Beneke (0-0)

Welterweights:

Jesse Merritt (5-4) vs Thor Skancke (10-8-1)

Heavyweights:

Sean Johnson (3-1) vs Arturo Rivas (5-2)

Lightweights:

Odan Ruiz (0-0) vs Weber Almeida (1-0)

Middleweights:

Osman Diaz (2-1) vs Christopher Reyes (0-0)

Bantamweights:

James Barnes (0-0) vs Ryan Lilley (9-4)

Welterweights:

Ian Butler (4-5) vs Craig Plaskett (3-3)

Lightweights:

A.J. Agazarm (0-0) vs Jesse Roberts (0-0)

Lightweights:

Christopher Gonzalez (1-0) vs Henry Mendez (0-0)

Bantamweights:

Desmond Torres (5-1) ***WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (ARM TRIANGLE CHOKE)- ROUND 1 (4:21) vs Steve Ramirez (6-3)