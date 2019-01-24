Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.
January update: Fight Ready leads the way.
2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: January Update
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|Fight Ready
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|2
|Fortis MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|Alliance MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Bellmore Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|BMF Ranch
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Elevation Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Gracie Barra Portland
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Long Island MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Syndicate MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Team Rubao Carioca BJJ
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Teixeira MMA & Fitness
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Xtreme Couture
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|American Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|13
|Arizona Combat Sports
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|13
|Combat Sports Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|13
|Five Rounds
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|13
|Gracie Technics
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|13
|Jesus Is Lord
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|13
|Killer B Combat Sports Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|13
|Kings MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|13
|Ohana Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|13
|Roufusport
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|23
|MMA Lab
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|24
|Treigning Lab
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: 2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: January Update