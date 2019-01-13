Select Page

2018 UFC Fighter Salaries – Complete List

Oct 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) fights Conor McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Another memorable year in mixed martial arts is in the books, so it’s time for The MMA Manifesto to look back and reflect on UFC Fighter Salaries.

Was 2018 a good year financially to be a fighter?  Well, that depends on what your name is.  If it is Conor McGregor, then yes, it was a very good year.  On the other hand, if you happen to be Jin Soo Son, you might want to consider keeping your day job. The average UFC fighter made $138,250 in 2017, up from an average earnings of $132,109 in 2017.

A few more stats that you might find interesting:

The average household income in the U.S. is around $45,000 per year, yet over a third of the UFC’s fighters (213 fighters – 37%). Sometimes it doesn’t pay to get punched in the face.

– 187 fighters (33%) earned six-figures in 2017 (34% in 2017).

15 men and women wore UFC championship belts (including interim) in 2018, and they earned an average of $783,400 (up from $666,643 in 2017) over the course of the year (highest – Khabib Nurmagomedov: $2,570,000; lowest – Henry Cejudo: $180,000).  Most of these fighters also made much more money in undisclosed pay-per-view bonuses.

The highest earning non-UFC champion in 2018 was Conor McGregor, who pulled in a cool $3,030,000.

Now, for the salary results.  It is worth noting that these are only the reported salaries plus Fight of the Night & Performance of the Night bonuses that have been made public, along with Reebok payouts (now called fight week incentive pay).  Many top performing fighters get additional bonuses paid out to them that aren’t reported, plus the top guys get a cut of the pay-per-view buys for events that they headline.  Also, many athletic commissions don’t report fighter’s salary info, so for those we’ve estimated a fighter’s purse based on what they have earned in their other recent fights.  Fighters with some estimated purses are marked with a * in the database.  This data should still be considered very close to accurate, as most fighters’ purses remain rather steady from fight to fight (unless they ink a new contract in the meantime).

So, without further ado, here’s the salary of each UFC fighter for 2018.  To check out 2010’s fighter salary info click here, for 2011 click here, for 2012 click here, for 2013 click here, for 2014 click here, here for 2015, here for 2016, and here for 2017. For career fighter earnings click here.

1 Conor McGregor  $  3,030,000
2 Khabib Nurmagomedov*  $  2,570,000
3 Mark Hunt*  $  2,295,000
4 Daniel Comier*  $  1,820,000
5 Alistair Overeem*  $  1,720,000
6 Derrick Lewis*  $  1,440,000
7 Stipe Miocic  $  1,430,000
8 Andrei Arlovski*  $  1,255,000
9 Cris Cyborg  $  1,080,000
10 Donald Cerrone*  $     900,000
11 Francis Ngannou*  $     890,000
12 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza*  $     840,000
13 Junior dos Santos*  $     830,000
14 Amanda Nunes*  $     700,000
15 Anthony Pettis*  $     696,500
16 Thiago Santos*  $     648,000
17 Frankie Edgar*  $     635,000
18 Robert Whittaker*  $     610,000
19 Israel Adesanya*  $     600,500
20 Tyron Woodley*  $     590,000
21 Charles Oliveira*  $     589,000
22 Brian Ortega*  $     585,000
23 Yoel Romero*  $     545,000
24 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua*  $     540,000
25 Alexander Gustafsson  $     530,000
25 Jon Jones  $     530,000
27 Rafael dos Anjos*  $     510,000
28 CM Punk*  $     503,500
29 Dustin Poirier*  $     490,000
29 Lyoto Machida*  $     490,000
29 Max Holloway*  $     490,000
32 Luke Rockhold*  $     485,000
33 Demetrious Johnson  $     470,000
34 Volkan Oezdemir*  $     469,000
35 Jeremy Stephens*  $     453,000
36 T.J. Dillashaw  $     440,000
37 Justin Gaethje*  $     437,500
38 Ovince Saint Preux*  $     425,000
39 Chad Mendes*  $     381,000
40 Colby Covington*  $     380,000
41 Al Iaquinta*  $     378,000
42 Joanna Jedrzejczyk*  $     370,000
43 Chris Weidman*  $     360,000
44 Anthony Smith*  $     354,000
45 Fabricio Werdum*  $     340,000
46 Alex Oliveira*  $     338,000
47 Jim Miller*  $     336,000
48 Alexander Volkanovski*  $     335,000
49 Corey Anderson*  $     332,000
50 Darren Elkins*  $     329,000
51 Kamaru Usman*  $     315,000
51 Vitor Belfort*  $     315,000
53 Sage Northcutt*  $     310,000
54 Joseph Benavidez*  $     309,000
55 Gian Villante*  $     307,000
56 Jimi Manuwa*  $     305,000
57 Michael Johnson*  $     284,000
58 Ben Saunders*  $     271,000
59 Sam Alvey*  $     268,000
60 Jessica Andrade*  $     266,000
61 Carlos Condit  $     265,000
62 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira*  $     257,000
63 Jose Aldo*  $     255,000
64 Ross Pearson*  $     254,000
65 Neil Magny*  $     248,000
66 Rose Namajunas*  $     240,000
67 Kevin Lee*  $     239,000
68 Aleksei Oleinik*  $     236,000
69 Jan Blachowicz*  $     234,000
70 Cody Garbrandt  $     230,000
70 David Branch*  $     230,000
72 Pedro Munhoz  $     228,000
72 Rani Yahya*  $     228,000
74 Li Jingliang*  $     224,000
75 Ilir Latifi  $     221,000
75 Valentina Shevchenko*  $     221,000
77 Edson Barboza*  $     220,000
78 Iuri Alcantara*  $     219,000
79 Jared Cannonier*  $     216,000
80 Tony Ferguson  $     215,000
81 Alexander Volkov*  $     213,000
82 Diego Sanchez*  $     210,000
83 Yair Rodriguez*  $     209,000
84 Dan Hooker*  $     207,000
85 Cub Swanson*  $     206,000
85 Marlon Moraes*  $     206,000
85 Thales Leites*  $     206,000
88 Eryk Anders*  $     200,500
88 Petr Yan*  $     200,500
90 Rob Font  $     200,000
91 Jake Matthews*  $     198,000
91 Jussier Formiga*  $     198,000
93 Ricardo Lamas*  $     194,000
94 Michael Chiesa*  $     192,600
95 Alex Caceres*  $     191,000
95 Jake Ellenberger*  $     191,000
97 Michelle Waterson  $     189,000
97 Stefan Struve*  $     189,000
99 Curtis Blaydes*  $     188,000
100 Sergio Pettis*  $     187,000
101 Nik Lentz*  $     185,000
102 Thiago Alves*  $     184,000
103 Yana Kunitskaya  $     183,500
104 Anthony Rocco Martin*  $     183,000
105 Stephen Thompson*  $     182,400
106 Jessica Eye*  $     182,000
107 Henry Cejudo  $     180,000
108 Marlon Vera*  $     179,000
109 Uriah Hall  $     178,000
110 Mike Perry*  $     177,000
111 C.B. Dolloway*  $     176,000
111 John Dodson*  $     176,000
113 Darren Till*  $     175,600
114 B.J. Penn  $     170,000
114 Rashad Evans*  $     170,000
116 Cat Zingano*  $     169,000
117 Gunnar Nelson*  $     168,000
118 Tim Means*  $     167,000
119 Drew Dober*  $     165,000
120 Beneil Dariush*  $     164,000
120 Gilbert Burns*  $     164,000
120 Paulo Costa  $     164,000
123 Aljamain Sterling*  $     163,000
124 Brad Tavares  $     161,000
124 Cezar Ferreira*  $     161,000
124 Darren Stewart*  $     161,000
127 Elias Theodorou*  $     158,000
128 Raquel Pennington*  $     157,400
129 Renato Moicano*  $     157,000
130 Alex Morono*  $     155,000
131 Olivier Aubin-Mercier*  $     154,000
132 Siyar Bahadurzada*  $     151,000
133 Francisco Trinaldo*  $     150,000
133 Kelvin Gastelum*  $     150,000
135 Dustin Ortiz*  $     148,000
135 Mirsad Bektic*  $     148,000
137 Michel Prazeres*  $     147,500
138 Walt Harris*  $     147,000
139 Curtis Millender*  $     146,500
140 Raphael Assuncao  $     145,000
141 Hector Lombard*  $     144,000
142 Abdul Razak Alhassan*  $     142,000
142 Yushin Okami*  $     142,000
144 Niko Price*  $     141,000
145 Alan Jouban  $     140,000
145 Gleison Tibau*  $     140,000
147 Calvin Kattar*  $     137,000
148 John Moraga*  $     134,000
149 Marcin Tybura*  $     130,000
150 Dominick Reyes*  $     129,500
151 Danny Roberts*  $     128,000
151 John Makdessi*  $     128,000
153 Gregor Gillespie*  $     126,000
153 Vicente Luque*  $     126,000
155 Brandon Davis*  $     124,500
156 Drakkar Klose  $     124,000
156 Shane Burgos*  $     124,000
158 James Krause*  $     123,000
159 Renan Barao*  $     120,100
160 Alejandro Perez*  $     119,000
160 Khalil Rountree Jr*  $     119,000
162 Zabit Magomedsharipov*  $     117,500
163 Kyle Bochniak*  $     115,000
164 Alexander Hernandez*  $     113,000
164 Wilson Reis*  $     113,000
166 Sean Strickland*  $     112,000
167 Tatiana Suarez*  $     111,500
168 Brian Kelleher*  $     111,000
168 Nasrat Haqparast*  $     111,000
170 Evan Dunham*  $     110,000
171 Yadong Song*  $     109,000
172 Derek Brunson*  $     108,000
173 Cortney Casey*  $     107,500
174 Santiago Ponzinibbio*  $     107,000
175 Demian Maia*  $     106,000
175 Leon Edwards*  $     106,000
177 Eddie Alvarez*  $     105,000
178 John Lineker*  $     102,000
178 Nordine Taleb*  $     102,000
180 Mackenzie Dern*  $     101,950
181 Andre Soukhamthath*  $     101,000
181 Joaquim Silva*  $     101,000
181 Manny Bermudez*  $     101,000
181 Nathaniel Wood*  $     101,000
181 Raoni Barcelos*  $     101,000
181 Ricky Simon*  $     101,000
187 Cory Sandhagen*  $     100,000
188 Irene Aldana*  $      99,500
189 Claudia Gadelha*  $      99,000
189 James Vick*  $      99,000
189 Ryan LaFlare*  $      99,000
189 Sergio Moraes*  $      99,000
193 Sean O’Malley  $      97,500
194 Megan Anderson*  $      97,000
194 Paul Felder*  $      97,000
194 Zak Cummings*  $      97,000
197 Alan Patrick*  $      96,000
197 Marion Reneau*  $      96,000
197 Paul Craig*  $      96,000
200 Lucie Pudilova*  $      95,500
201 Adam Wieczorek*  $      95,000
201 Andre Fili*  $      95,000
201 Kenan Song*  $      95,000
204 Jimmie Rivera*  $      94,000
205 Jared Gordon*  $      93,500
206 Bobby Green*  $      93,000
206 Enrique Barzola*  $      93,000
208 Nina Ansaroff*  $      92,000
208 Tim Boetsch  $      92,000
208 Tom Breese*  $      92,000
211 Ryan Hall  $      91,500
212 Katlyn Chookagian*  $      91,000
213 Claudia Puelles*  $      90,000
213 Felice Herrig*  $      90,000
213 Jack Hermansson*  $      90,000
213 Zak Ottow*  $      90,000
217 Roxanne Modafferi*  $      89,900
218 Luis Pena*  $      89,000
219 Gokhan Saki  $      88,500
220 Carla Esparza*  $      88,000
221 Brad Katona*  $      87,000
221 Gabriel Benitez*  $      87,000
221 Magomed Ankalaev*  $      87,000
221 Merab Dvalishvili*  $      87,000
221 Mike Trizano*  $      87,000
221 Steven Peterson*  $      87,000
221 Warlley Alves*  $      87,000
228 Arnold Allen*  $      86,000
228 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos*  $      86,000
228 Polo Reyes*  $      86,000
231 Alexandre Pantoja*  $      85,500
232 Antonio Carlos Junior  $      85,000
232 Dennis Bermudez*  $      85,000
232 Glover Teixeira*  $      85,000
235 Juan Espino*  $      83,500
236 Randa Markos*  $      83,000
237 Alex Perez  $      82,600
238 Joe Lauzon*  $      82,000
238 Kajan Johnson*  $      82,000
238 Tecia Torres*  $      82,000
241 Frank Camacho*  $      81,000
241 Karolina Kowalkiewicz*  $      81,000
241 Teruto Ishihara*  $      81,000
244 Carlos Diego Ferreira*  $      80,500
245 Court McGee*  $      80,000
245 Gerald Meerschaert  $      80,000
247 Clay Guida*  $      79,000
247 Tai Tuivasa*  $      79,000
249 Martin Bravo  $      78,500
250 Chan Sung Jung*  $      78,000
250 Trevor Smith*  $      78,000
252 Cynthia Calvillo*  $      77,800
253 Aspen Ladd  $      77,500
253 Claudio Silva*  $      77,500
253 Desmond Green*  $      77,500
256 David Zawada*  $      77,000
256 Elias Garcia*  $      77,000
256 Hector Aldana*  $      77,000
256 Islam Makhachev*  $      77,000
256 Kurt Holobaugh*  $      77,000
261 Alex Garcia*  $      76,000
262 Angela Hill*  $      75,000
262 Holly Holm*  $      75,000
262 Matthew Lopez*  $      75,000
265 Ed Herman*  $      74,000
265 Louis Smolka*  $      74,000
267 Andrea Lee*  $      73,500
267 Don Madge*  $      73,500
267 Johnny Walker*  $      73,500
267 Kai Kara-France*  $      73,500
267 Laureano Staropoli*  $      73,500
267 Roosevelt Roberts  $      73,500
267 Shane Young*  $      73,500
267 Sodiq Yusuff*  $      73,500
275 Keita Nakamura*  $      73,000
275 Rick Glenn*  $      73,000
275 Tyson Pedro*  $      73,000
275 Ulka Sasaki*  $      73,000
279 Jason Knight*  $      72,000
280 Stevie Ray*  $      70,000
281 Cody Stamman*  $      69,500
282 Gray Maynard  $      69,000
282 Ji Yeon Kim*  $      69,000
282 Joshua Burkman*  $      69,000
285 Julio Arce*  $      68,500
286 Doo Ho Choi*  $      68,000
287 Deiveson Figueiredo*  $      67,500
287 JJ Aldrich*  $      67,500
287 Jordan Johnson*  $      67,500
287 Justin Willis*  $      67,500
291 Weili Zhang*  $      67,000
292 Chad Laprise*  $      66,000
292 Chase Sherman*  $      66,000
292 Douglas Silva de Andrade*  $      66,000
292 Rolando Dy*  $      66,000
296 Liz Carmouche*  $      65,000
296 Mike Pyle  $      65,000
296 Scott Holtzman  $      65,000
299 Hakeem Dawodu*  $      64,500
300 Jordan Mein*  $      64,000
300 Ketlen Vieira  $      64,000
300 Rustam Khabilov*  $      64,000
303 Veronica Macedo*  $      63,500
304 Bryan Caraway  $      62,000
304 Leslie Smith  $      62,000
306 Guido Cannetti*  $      61,500
307 Nad Narimani*  $      61,000
308 Dan Ige*  $      60,500
309 Amanda Cooper*  $      60,060
310 Andrew Sanchez*  $      60,000
310 Patrick Cummins*  $      60,000
312 Davi Ramos*  $      59,500
313 Mark De La Rosa*  $      59,000
313 Ramazan Emeev*  $      59,000
313 Xiaonan Yan*  $      59,000
316 Aleksandar Rakic*  $      55,000
316 Alexey Kunchenko*  $      55,000
316 Dhiego Lima*  $      55,000
316 Lando Vannata*  $      55,000
316 Mickey Gall*  $      55,000
321 Andre Ewell*  $      54,900
322 Blagoy Ivanov*  $      53,500
323 Poliana Botelho*  $      53,200
324 Belal Muhammad*  $      53,000
324 Devin Clark*  $      53,000
324 Max Griffin  $      53,000
324 Vinc Pichel*  $      53,000
328 Chris Gruetzemacher*  $      52,800
329 Brett Johns*  $      52,000
329 Lina Lansberg*  $      52,000
331 Bartosz Fabinksi*  $      51,500
332 Geoff Neal*  $      51,000
332 Pingyuan Liu*  $      51,000
332 Sheymon Moraes*  $      51,000
335 Austin Arnett*  $      50,500
336 Josh Emmett  $      50,000
337 Jarred Brooks*  $      49,500
337 Tom Duquesnoy*  $      49,500
339 Bryan Barberena*  $      49,000
339 Frankie Saenz*  $      49,000
339 Kyung Ho Kang*  $      49,000
342 Sijara Eubanks*  $      48,600
343 Danielle Taylor*  $      48,000
343 Mizuto Hirota*  $      48,000
343 Paige VanZant*  $      48,000
346 Alexis Davis*  $      47,000
346 Gillian Robertson*  $      47,000
348 Eric Shelton*  $      46,400
349 Ben Nguyen*  $      46,000
349 Eddie Wineland*  $      46,000
349 Kevin Holland*  $      46,000
349 Luke Sanders*  $      46,000
349 Myles Jury*  $      46,000
349 Nick Hein*  $      46,000
355 Jessica-Rose Clark*  $      45,000
355 Jose Torres*  $      45,000
355 Markus Perez*  $      45,000
355 Oskar Piechota*  $      45,000
359 Christo Giagos*  $      44,000
359 George Sullivan*  $      44,000
361 Alessio Di Chirico  $      43,600
362 Ashley Yoder*  $      43,500
362 Damir Hadzovic*  $      43,500
362 Jordan Rinaldi*  $      43,500
365 Arjan Bhullar*  $      43,000
365 Karl Roberson*  $      43,000
365 Mike Rodriguez*  $      43,000
365 Montel Jackson*  $      43,000
365 Sara McMann  $      43,000
365 Yancy Medeiros*  $      43,000
371 Alex White*  $      42,000
371 Marcin Prachnio*  $      42,000
373 Krzysztof Jotko  $      41,000
373 Misha Cirkunov*  $      41,000
373 Shamil Abdurakhimov*  $      41,000
373 Thomas Almeida  $      41,000
377 Germaine de Randamie*  $      40,600
378 John Gunther*  $      40,500
379 David Teymur*  $      40,000
380 Antonina Shevchenko  $      39,500
380 Devin Powell*  $      39,500
380 Jessica Aguilar*  $      39,500
383 Carlo Pedersoli Jr.*  $      39,000
383 Charles Byrd*  $      39,000
383 Lauren Mueller*  $      39,000
383 Polyana Viana*  $      39,000
383 Roberto Sanchez*  $      39,000
388 Chris De La Rocha*  $      37,000
388 Joanne Calderwood*  $      37,000
388 Mads Burnell*  $      37,000
388 Mairbek Taisumov*  $      37,000
388 Marcos Rogerio de Lima*  $      37,000
388 Talita Bernardo*  $      37,000
394 Brandon Moreno*  $      36,000
394 Joe Soto*  $      36,000
394 Makwan Amirkhani*  $      36,000
397 Rashad Coulter*  $      35,500
397 Timothy Johnson*  $      35,500
399 Ricky Rainey  $      35,000
400 Dan Kelly*  $      34,000
400 Erik Koch*  $      34,000
402 Mary Chiasson  $      33,500
402 Tonya Evinger  $      33,500
404 Ashlee-Evans Smith*  $      33,000
404 Felipe Arantes*  $      33,000
404 Thibault Gouti*  $      33,000
407 Dong Hyun Kim (Maestro)*  $      32,000
407 Francimar Barroso  $      32,000
407 Ion Cutelaba*  $      32,000
407 Matt Frevola*  $      32,000
411 Ricardo Ramos  $      31,500
411 Sarah Moras*  $      31,500
413 Daichi Abe*  $      31,000
413 Emil Meek*  $      31,000
413 Humberto Bandenay*  $      31,000
413 Joseph Morales*  $      31,000
413 Marcelo Golm*  $      31,000
413 Matt Bessette  $      31,000
413 Nikita Krylov*  $      31,000
413 Syuri Kondo*  $      31,000
421 Chas Skelly*  $      30,000
422 Adam Milstead  $      29,500
423 Brad Scott*  $      29,000
423 Joby Sanchez*  $      29,000
423 Marc Diakiese*  $      29,000
423 Mike Santiago*  $      29,000
427 Kevin Aguilar  $      28,500
428 Godofredo Pepey*  $      28,000
428 Maryna Moroz  $      28,000
428 Matt Schnell*  $      28,000
431 Danny Henry*  $      27,500
431 Juan Adams  $      27,500
431 Luke Jumeau*  $      27,500
431 Lyman Good*  $      27,500
431 Montana De La Rosa  $      27,500
436 Craig White*  $      27,000
436 John Phillips*  $      27,000
436 Kalindra Faria*  $      27,000
436 Russell Doane  $      27,000
436 Terrion Ware*  $      27,000
436 Tim Williams*  $      27,000
442 Dwight Grant  $      24,500
443 Justin Scoggins*  $      24,000
443 Marvin Vettori  $      24,000
445 Abu Azaitar*  $      23,500
445 Augusto Sakai*  $      23,500
445 Bobby Moffett*  $      23,500
445 Bryce Mitchell  $      23,500
445 Damir Ismagulov*  $      23,500
445 Darko Stosic*  $      23,500
445 Devonte Smith*  $      23,500
445 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy*  $      23,500
445 Edmen Shahbazyan  $      23,500
445 Emily Whitmire  $      23,500
445 Ian Heinisch*  $      23,500
445 Jesus Pinedo*  $      23,500
445 Jim Crute*  $      23,500
445 Khalid Murtazaliev*  $      23,500
445 Leah Letson  $      23,500
445 Livia Renata Souza*  $      23,500
445 Maurice Greene  $      23,500
445 Maycee Barber*  $      23,500
445 Mayra Bueno Silva*  $      23,500
445 Mike Jackson*  $      23,500
445 Muslim Salikhov  $      23,500
445 Ryan Spann*  $      23,500
445 Said Nurmagomedov*  $      23,500
445 Wu Yanan*  $      23,500
469 Peter Sobotta*  $      23,000
469 Randy Brown*  $      23,000
469 Vitor Miranda*  $      23,000
472 Artem Lobov*  $      22,000
472 Juliana Lima*  $      22,000
472 Ray Borg*  $      22,000
475 Johnny Eduardo*  $      21,000
475 Luis Henrique*  $      21,000
477 Albert Morales  $      20,000
477 Jose Alberto Quinonez*  $      20,000
477 Justin Ledet*  $      20,000
477 Mark Godbeer*  $      20,000
477 Matheus Nicolau*  $      20,000
482 Bec Rawlings*  $      19,000
482 Damian Stasiak*  $      19,000
482 Damien Brown*  $      19,000
482 Darrell Horcher  $      19,000
482 Eric Spicely*  $      19,000
482 Jon Tuck*  $      19,000
488 Jay Cucciniello  $      18,500
488 Joe Giannetti  $      18,500
488 Justin Frazer  $      18,500
488 Pannie Kianzad  $      18,500
492 Alberto Mina*  $      18,000
492 Alexa Grasso*  $      18,000
492 Cyril Asker*  $      18,000
492 Jack Marshman*  $      18,000
492 Jeremy Kennedy*  $      18,000
492 Jeremy Kimball*  $      18,000
492 Justine Kish*  $      18,000
492 Shinsho Anzai*  $      18,000
492 Viviane Pereira*  $      18,000
501 Gadzhimurad Antigulov*  $      17,500
501 Mara Romero Borella*  $      17,500
503 Lauren Murphy*  $      17,000
504 Alex Chambers*  $      16,000
504 Alvaro Herrera*  $      16,000
504 Davey Grant*  $      16,000
504 Diego Rivas*  $      16,000
504 Jenel Lausa*  $      16,000
504 Luan Chagas*  $      16,000
504 Patrick Williams  $      16,000
511 Bevon Lewis  $      15,500
511 Dan Moret  $      15,500
511 Daniel Spitz*  $      15,500
511 Felipe Silva*  $      15,500
511 Gina Mazany*  $      15,500
511 Hu Yaozong*  $      15,500
511 James Bochniak*  $      15,500
511 Jamie Moyle  $      15,500
511 Jessin Ayari*  $      15,500
511 Jordan Griffin  $      15,500
511 Julian Erosa*  $      15,500
511 Junior Albini*  $      15,500
511 Naoki Inoue*  $      15,500
511 Rachael Ostovich  $      15,500
511 Sabah Homasi  $      15,500
511 Shana Dobson  $      15,500
511 Sultan Aliev*  $      15,500
528 Henry Briones*  $      14,000
529 Adam Yandiev*  $      13,500
529 Alex Gorgees*  $      13,500
529 Allan Zuniga  $      13,500
529 Anderson dos Santos*  $      13,500
529 Barb Honchak  $      13,500
529 Brian Camozzi*  $      13,500
529 Chance Rencountre*  $      13,500
529 Chris Fishgold*  $      13,500
529 Chris Gutierrez  $      13,500
529 Daniel Teymur*  $      13,500
529 Hannah Cifers*  $      13,500
529 Jalin Turner  $      13,500
529 Jennifer Maia*  $      13,500
529 Jodie Esquibel*  $      13,500
529 Jonathan Martinez*  $      13,500
529 Julija Stoliarenko  $      13,500
529 Khalid Taha*  $      13,500
529 Kyle Nelson*  $      13,500
529 Luigi Vendramini*  $      13,500
529 Maia Stevenson*  $      13,500
529 Marina Rodriguez*  $      13,500
529 Martin Day*  $      13,500
529 Matt Sayles  $      13,500
529 Melinda Fabian*  $      13,500
529 Michel Batista  $      13,500
529 Oliver Enkamp*  $      13,500
529 Priscila Cachoeira*  $      13,500
529 Richie Smullen  $      13,500
529 Rob Wilkinson*  $      13,500
529 Salim Touahri*  $      13,500
529 Saparbek Safarov*  $      13,500
529 Sergey Pavlovich*  $      13,500
529 Stefan Sekulic*  $      13,500
529 Su Mudaerji*  $      13,500
529 Suman Mokhtarian*  $      13,500
529 Te Edwards*  $      13,500
529 Thiago Moses*  $      13,500
529 Tyler Diamond  $      13,500
529 Vince Morales*  $      13,500
529 Wuliji Buren  $      13,500
569 Julian Marquez  $      11,900
570 Jin Soo Son*  $      11,500
570 Molly McCann*  $      11,500

