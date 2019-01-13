2018 UFC Fighter Salaries – Complete List

Another memorable year in mixed martial arts is in the books, so it’s time for The MMA Manifesto to look back and reflect on UFC Fighter Salaries.
Was 2018 a good year financially to be a fighter? Well, that depends on what your name is. If it is Conor McGregor, then yes, it was a very good year. On the other hand, if you happen to be Jin Soo Son, you might want to consider keeping your day job. The average UFC fighter made $138,250 in 2017, up from an average earnings of $132,109 in 2017.
A few more stats that you might find interesting:
– The average household income in the U.S. is around $45,000 per year, yet over a third of the UFC’s fighters (213 fighters – 37%). Sometimes it doesn’t pay to get punched in the face.
– 187 fighters (33%) earned six-figures in 2017 (34% in 2017).
– 15 men and women wore UFC championship belts (including interim) in 2018, and they earned an average of $783,400 (up from $666,643 in 2017) over the course of the year (highest – Khabib Nurmagomedov: $2,570,000; lowest – Henry Cejudo: $180,000). Most of these fighters also made much more money in undisclosed pay-per-view bonuses.
– The highest earning non-UFC champion in 2018 was Conor McGregor, who pulled in a cool $3,030,000.
Now, for the salary results. It is worth noting that these are only the reported salaries plus Fight of the Night & Performance of the Night bonuses that have been made public, along with Reebok payouts (now called fight week incentive pay). Many top performing fighters get additional bonuses paid out to them that aren’t reported, plus the top guys get a cut of the pay-per-view buys for events that they headline. Also, many athletic commissions don’t report fighter’s salary info, so for those we’ve estimated a fighter’s purse based on what they have earned in their other recent fights. Fighters with some estimated purses are marked with a * in the database. This data should still be considered very close to accurate, as most fighters’ purses remain rather steady from fight to fight (unless they ink a new contract in the meantime).
So, without further ado, here’s the salary of each UFC fighter for 2018. To check out 2010’s fighter salary info click here, for 2011 click here, for 2012 click here, for 2013 click here, for 2014 click here, here for 2015, here for 2016, and here for 2017. For career fighter earnings click here.
|1
|Conor McGregor
|$ 3,030,000
|2
|Khabib Nurmagomedov*
|$ 2,570,000
|3
|Mark Hunt*
|$ 2,295,000
|4
|Daniel Comier*
|$ 1,820,000
|5
|Alistair Overeem*
|$ 1,720,000
|6
|Derrick Lewis*
|$ 1,440,000
|7
|Stipe Miocic
|$ 1,430,000
|8
|Andrei Arlovski*
|$ 1,255,000
|9
|Cris Cyborg
|$ 1,080,000
|10
|Donald Cerrone*
|$ 900,000
|11
|Francis Ngannou*
|$ 890,000
|12
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza*
|$ 840,000
|13
|Junior dos Santos*
|$ 830,000
|14
|Amanda Nunes*
|$ 700,000
|15
|Anthony Pettis*
|$ 696,500
|16
|Thiago Santos*
|$ 648,000
|17
|Frankie Edgar*
|$ 635,000
|18
|Robert Whittaker*
|$ 610,000
|19
|Israel Adesanya*
|$ 600,500
|20
|Tyron Woodley*
|$ 590,000
|21
|Charles Oliveira*
|$ 589,000
|22
|Brian Ortega*
|$ 585,000
|23
|Yoel Romero*
|$ 545,000
|24
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua*
|$ 540,000
|25
|Alexander Gustafsson
|$ 530,000
|25
|Jon Jones
|$ 530,000
|27
|Rafael dos Anjos*
|$ 510,000
|28
|CM Punk*
|$ 503,500
|29
|Dustin Poirier*
|$ 490,000
|29
|Lyoto Machida*
|$ 490,000
|29
|Max Holloway*
|$ 490,000
|32
|Luke Rockhold*
|$ 485,000
|33
|Demetrious Johnson
|$ 470,000
|34
|Volkan Oezdemir*
|$ 469,000
|35
|Jeremy Stephens*
|$ 453,000
|36
|T.J. Dillashaw
|$ 440,000
|37
|Justin Gaethje*
|$ 437,500
|38
|Ovince Saint Preux*
|$ 425,000
|39
|Chad Mendes*
|$ 381,000
|40
|Colby Covington*
|$ 380,000
|41
|Al Iaquinta*
|$ 378,000
|42
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk*
|$ 370,000
|43
|Chris Weidman*
|$ 360,000
|44
|Anthony Smith*
|$ 354,000
|45
|Fabricio Werdum*
|$ 340,000
|46
|Alex Oliveira*
|$ 338,000
|47
|Jim Miller*
|$ 336,000
|48
|Alexander Volkanovski*
|$ 335,000
|49
|Corey Anderson*
|$ 332,000
|50
|Darren Elkins*
|$ 329,000
|51
|Kamaru Usman*
|$ 315,000
|51
|Vitor Belfort*
|$ 315,000
|53
|Sage Northcutt*
|$ 310,000
|54
|Joseph Benavidez*
|$ 309,000
|55
|Gian Villante*
|$ 307,000
|56
|Jimi Manuwa*
|$ 305,000
|57
|Michael Johnson*
|$ 284,000
|58
|Ben Saunders*
|$ 271,000
|59
|Sam Alvey*
|$ 268,000
|60
|Jessica Andrade*
|$ 266,000
|61
|Carlos Condit
|$ 265,000
|62
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira*
|$ 257,000
|63
|Jose Aldo*
|$ 255,000
|64
|Ross Pearson*
|$ 254,000
|65
|Neil Magny*
|$ 248,000
|66
|Rose Namajunas*
|$ 240,000
|67
|Kevin Lee*
|$ 239,000
|68
|Aleksei Oleinik*
|$ 236,000
|69
|Jan Blachowicz*
|$ 234,000
|70
|Cody Garbrandt
|$ 230,000
|70
|David Branch*
|$ 230,000
|72
|Pedro Munhoz
|$ 228,000
|72
|Rani Yahya*
|$ 228,000
|74
|Li Jingliang*
|$ 224,000
|75
|Ilir Latifi
|$ 221,000
|75
|Valentina Shevchenko*
|$ 221,000
|77
|Edson Barboza*
|$ 220,000
|78
|Iuri Alcantara*
|$ 219,000
|79
|Jared Cannonier*
|$ 216,000
|80
|Tony Ferguson
|$ 215,000
|81
|Alexander Volkov*
|$ 213,000
|82
|Diego Sanchez*
|$ 210,000
|83
|Yair Rodriguez*
|$ 209,000
|84
|Dan Hooker*
|$ 207,000
|85
|Cub Swanson*
|$ 206,000
|85
|Marlon Moraes*
|$ 206,000
|85
|Thales Leites*
|$ 206,000
|88
|Eryk Anders*
|$ 200,500
|88
|Petr Yan*
|$ 200,500
|90
|Rob Font
|$ 200,000
|91
|Jake Matthews*
|$ 198,000
|91
|Jussier Formiga*
|$ 198,000
|93
|Ricardo Lamas*
|$ 194,000
|94
|Michael Chiesa*
|$ 192,600
|95
|Alex Caceres*
|$ 191,000
|95
|Jake Ellenberger*
|$ 191,000
|97
|Michelle Waterson
|$ 189,000
|97
|Stefan Struve*
|$ 189,000
|99
|Curtis Blaydes*
|$ 188,000
|100
|Sergio Pettis*
|$ 187,000
|101
|Nik Lentz*
|$ 185,000
|102
|Thiago Alves*
|$ 184,000
|103
|Yana Kunitskaya
|$ 183,500
|104
|Anthony Rocco Martin*
|$ 183,000
|105
|Stephen Thompson*
|$ 182,400
|106
|Jessica Eye*
|$ 182,000
|107
|Henry Cejudo
|$ 180,000
|108
|Marlon Vera*
|$ 179,000
|109
|Uriah Hall
|$ 178,000
|110
|Mike Perry*
|$ 177,000
|111
|C.B. Dolloway*
|$ 176,000
|111
|John Dodson*
|$ 176,000
|113
|Darren Till*
|$ 175,600
|114
|B.J. Penn
|$ 170,000
|114
|Rashad Evans*
|$ 170,000
|116
|Cat Zingano*
|$ 169,000
|117
|Gunnar Nelson*
|$ 168,000
|118
|Tim Means*
|$ 167,000
|119
|Drew Dober*
|$ 165,000
|120
|Beneil Dariush*
|$ 164,000
|120
|Gilbert Burns*
|$ 164,000
|120
|Paulo Costa
|$ 164,000
|123
|Aljamain Sterling*
|$ 163,000
|124
|Brad Tavares
|$ 161,000
|124
|Cezar Ferreira*
|$ 161,000
|124
|Darren Stewart*
|$ 161,000
|127
|Elias Theodorou*
|$ 158,000
|128
|Raquel Pennington*
|$ 157,400
|129
|Renato Moicano*
|$ 157,000
|130
|Alex Morono*
|$ 155,000
|131
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier*
|$ 154,000
|132
|Siyar Bahadurzada*
|$ 151,000
|133
|Francisco Trinaldo*
|$ 150,000
|133
|Kelvin Gastelum*
|$ 150,000
|135
|Dustin Ortiz*
|$ 148,000
|135
|Mirsad Bektic*
|$ 148,000
|137
|Michel Prazeres*
|$ 147,500
|138
|Walt Harris*
|$ 147,000
|139
|Curtis Millender*
|$ 146,500
|140
|Raphael Assuncao
|$ 145,000
|141
|Hector Lombard*
|$ 144,000
|142
|Abdul Razak Alhassan*
|$ 142,000
|142
|Yushin Okami*
|$ 142,000
|144
|Niko Price*
|$ 141,000
|145
|Alan Jouban
|$ 140,000
|145
|Gleison Tibau*
|$ 140,000
|147
|Calvin Kattar*
|$ 137,000
|148
|John Moraga*
|$ 134,000
|149
|Marcin Tybura*
|$ 130,000
|150
|Dominick Reyes*
|$ 129,500
|151
|Danny Roberts*
|$ 128,000
|151
|John Makdessi*
|$ 128,000
|153
|Gregor Gillespie*
|$ 126,000
|153
|Vicente Luque*
|$ 126,000
|155
|Brandon Davis*
|$ 124,500
|156
|Drakkar Klose
|$ 124,000
|156
|Shane Burgos*
|$ 124,000
|158
|James Krause*
|$ 123,000
|159
|Renan Barao*
|$ 120,100
|160
|Alejandro Perez*
|$ 119,000
|160
|Khalil Rountree Jr*
|$ 119,000
|162
|Zabit Magomedsharipov*
|$ 117,500
|163
|Kyle Bochniak*
|$ 115,000
|164
|Alexander Hernandez*
|$ 113,000
|164
|Wilson Reis*
|$ 113,000
|166
|Sean Strickland*
|$ 112,000
|167
|Tatiana Suarez*
|$ 111,500
|168
|Brian Kelleher*
|$ 111,000
|168
|Nasrat Haqparast*
|$ 111,000
|170
|Evan Dunham*
|$ 110,000
|171
|Yadong Song*
|$ 109,000
|172
|Derek Brunson*
|$ 108,000
|173
|Cortney Casey*
|$ 107,500
|174
|Santiago Ponzinibbio*
|$ 107,000
|175
|Demian Maia*
|$ 106,000
|175
|Leon Edwards*
|$ 106,000
|177
|Eddie Alvarez*
|$ 105,000
|178
|John Lineker*
|$ 102,000
|178
|Nordine Taleb*
|$ 102,000
|180
|Mackenzie Dern*
|$ 101,950
|181
|Andre Soukhamthath*
|$ 101,000
|181
|Joaquim Silva*
|$ 101,000
|181
|Manny Bermudez*
|$ 101,000
|181
|Nathaniel Wood*
|$ 101,000
|181
|Raoni Barcelos*
|$ 101,000
|181
|Ricky Simon*
|$ 101,000
|187
|Cory Sandhagen*
|$ 100,000
|188
|Irene Aldana*
|$ 99,500
|189
|Claudia Gadelha*
|$ 99,000
|189
|James Vick*
|$ 99,000
|189
|Ryan LaFlare*
|$ 99,000
|189
|Sergio Moraes*
|$ 99,000
|193
|Sean O’Malley
|$ 97,500
|194
|Megan Anderson*
|$ 97,000
|194
|Paul Felder*
|$ 97,000
|194
|Zak Cummings*
|$ 97,000
|197
|Alan Patrick*
|$ 96,000
|197
|Marion Reneau*
|$ 96,000
|197
|Paul Craig*
|$ 96,000
|200
|Lucie Pudilova*
|$ 95,500
|201
|Adam Wieczorek*
|$ 95,000
|201
|Andre Fili*
|$ 95,000
|201
|Kenan Song*
|$ 95,000
|204
|Jimmie Rivera*
|$ 94,000
|205
|Jared Gordon*
|$ 93,500
|206
|Bobby Green*
|$ 93,000
|206
|Enrique Barzola*
|$ 93,000
|208
|Nina Ansaroff*
|$ 92,000
|208
|Tim Boetsch
|$ 92,000
|208
|Tom Breese*
|$ 92,000
|211
|Ryan Hall
|$ 91,500
|212
|Katlyn Chookagian*
|$ 91,000
|213
|Claudia Puelles*
|$ 90,000
|213
|Felice Herrig*
|$ 90,000
|213
|Jack Hermansson*
|$ 90,000
|213
|Zak Ottow*
|$ 90,000
|217
|Roxanne Modafferi*
|$ 89,900
|218
|Luis Pena*
|$ 89,000
|219
|Gokhan Saki
|$ 88,500
|220
|Carla Esparza*
|$ 88,000
|221
|Brad Katona*
|$ 87,000
|221
|Gabriel Benitez*
|$ 87,000
|221
|Magomed Ankalaev*
|$ 87,000
|221
|Merab Dvalishvili*
|$ 87,000
|221
|Mike Trizano*
|$ 87,000
|221
|Steven Peterson*
|$ 87,000
|221
|Warlley Alves*
|$ 87,000
|228
|Arnold Allen*
|$ 86,000
|228
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos*
|$ 86,000
|228
|Polo Reyes*
|$ 86,000
|231
|Alexandre Pantoja*
|$ 85,500
|232
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|$ 85,000
|232
|Dennis Bermudez*
|$ 85,000
|232
|Glover Teixeira*
|$ 85,000
|235
|Juan Espino*
|$ 83,500
|236
|Randa Markos*
|$ 83,000
|237
|Alex Perez
|$ 82,600
|238
|Joe Lauzon*
|$ 82,000
|238
|Kajan Johnson*
|$ 82,000
|238
|Tecia Torres*
|$ 82,000
|241
|Frank Camacho*
|$ 81,000
|241
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz*
|$ 81,000
|241
|Teruto Ishihara*
|$ 81,000
|244
|Carlos Diego Ferreira*
|$ 80,500
|245
|Court McGee*
|$ 80,000
|245
|Gerald Meerschaert
|$ 80,000
|247
|Clay Guida*
|$ 79,000
|247
|Tai Tuivasa*
|$ 79,000
|249
|Martin Bravo
|$ 78,500
|250
|Chan Sung Jung*
|$ 78,000
|250
|Trevor Smith*
|$ 78,000
|252
|Cynthia Calvillo*
|$ 77,800
|253
|Aspen Ladd
|$ 77,500
|253
|Claudio Silva*
|$ 77,500
|253
|Desmond Green*
|$ 77,500
|256
|David Zawada*
|$ 77,000
|256
|Elias Garcia*
|$ 77,000
|256
|Hector Aldana*
|$ 77,000
|256
|Islam Makhachev*
|$ 77,000
|256
|Kurt Holobaugh*
|$ 77,000
|261
|Alex Garcia*
|$ 76,000
|262
|Angela Hill*
|$ 75,000
|262
|Holly Holm*
|$ 75,000
|262
|Matthew Lopez*
|$ 75,000
|265
|Ed Herman*
|$ 74,000
|265
|Louis Smolka*
|$ 74,000
|267
|Andrea Lee*
|$ 73,500
|267
|Don Madge*
|$ 73,500
|267
|Johnny Walker*
|$ 73,500
|267
|Kai Kara-France*
|$ 73,500
|267
|Laureano Staropoli*
|$ 73,500
|267
|Roosevelt Roberts
|$ 73,500
|267
|Shane Young*
|$ 73,500
|267
|Sodiq Yusuff*
|$ 73,500
|275
|Keita Nakamura*
|$ 73,000
|275
|Rick Glenn*
|$ 73,000
|275
|Tyson Pedro*
|$ 73,000
|275
|Ulka Sasaki*
|$ 73,000
|279
|Jason Knight*
|$ 72,000
|280
|Stevie Ray*
|$ 70,000
|281
|Cody Stamman*
|$ 69,500
|282
|Gray Maynard
|$ 69,000
|282
|Ji Yeon Kim*
|$ 69,000
|282
|Joshua Burkman*
|$ 69,000
|285
|Julio Arce*
|$ 68,500
|286
|Doo Ho Choi*
|$ 68,000
|287
|Deiveson Figueiredo*
|$ 67,500
|287
|JJ Aldrich*
|$ 67,500
|287
|Jordan Johnson*
|$ 67,500
|287
|Justin Willis*
|$ 67,500
|291
|Weili Zhang*
|$ 67,000
|292
|Chad Laprise*
|$ 66,000
|292
|Chase Sherman*
|$ 66,000
|292
|Douglas Silva de Andrade*
|$ 66,000
|292
|Rolando Dy*
|$ 66,000
|296
|Liz Carmouche*
|$ 65,000
|296
|Mike Pyle
|$ 65,000
|296
|Scott Holtzman
|$ 65,000
|299
|Hakeem Dawodu*
|$ 64,500
|300
|Jordan Mein*
|$ 64,000
|300
|Ketlen Vieira
|$ 64,000
|300
|Rustam Khabilov*
|$ 64,000
|303
|Veronica Macedo*
|$ 63,500
|304
|Bryan Caraway
|$ 62,000
|304
|Leslie Smith
|$ 62,000
|306
|Guido Cannetti*
|$ 61,500
|307
|Nad Narimani*
|$ 61,000
|308
|Dan Ige*
|$ 60,500
|309
|Amanda Cooper*
|$ 60,060
|310
|Andrew Sanchez*
|$ 60,000
|310
|Patrick Cummins*
|$ 60,000
|312
|Davi Ramos*
|$ 59,500
|313
|Mark De La Rosa*
|$ 59,000
|313
|Ramazan Emeev*
|$ 59,000
|313
|Xiaonan Yan*
|$ 59,000
|316
|Aleksandar Rakic*
|$ 55,000
|316
|Alexey Kunchenko*
|$ 55,000
|316
|Dhiego Lima*
|$ 55,000
|316
|Lando Vannata*
|$ 55,000
|316
|Mickey Gall*
|$ 55,000
|321
|Andre Ewell*
|$ 54,900
|322
|Blagoy Ivanov*
|$ 53,500
|323
|Poliana Botelho*
|$ 53,200
|324
|Belal Muhammad*
|$ 53,000
|324
|Devin Clark*
|$ 53,000
|324
|Max Griffin
|$ 53,000
|324
|Vinc Pichel*
|$ 53,000
|328
|Chris Gruetzemacher*
|$ 52,800
|329
|Brett Johns*
|$ 52,000
|329
|Lina Lansberg*
|$ 52,000
|331
|Bartosz Fabinksi*
|$ 51,500
|332
|Geoff Neal*
|$ 51,000
|332
|Pingyuan Liu*
|$ 51,000
|332
|Sheymon Moraes*
|$ 51,000
|335
|Austin Arnett*
|$ 50,500
|336
|Josh Emmett
|$ 50,000
|337
|Jarred Brooks*
|$ 49,500
|337
|Tom Duquesnoy*
|$ 49,500
|339
|Bryan Barberena*
|$ 49,000
|339
|Frankie Saenz*
|$ 49,000
|339
|Kyung Ho Kang*
|$ 49,000
|342
|Sijara Eubanks*
|$ 48,600
|343
|Danielle Taylor*
|$ 48,000
|343
|Mizuto Hirota*
|$ 48,000
|343
|Paige VanZant*
|$ 48,000
|346
|Alexis Davis*
|$ 47,000
|346
|Gillian Robertson*
|$ 47,000
|348
|Eric Shelton*
|$ 46,400
|349
|Ben Nguyen*
|$ 46,000
|349
|Eddie Wineland*
|$ 46,000
|349
|Kevin Holland*
|$ 46,000
|349
|Luke Sanders*
|$ 46,000
|349
|Myles Jury*
|$ 46,000
|349
|Nick Hein*
|$ 46,000
|355
|Jessica-Rose Clark*
|$ 45,000
|355
|Jose Torres*
|$ 45,000
|355
|Markus Perez*
|$ 45,000
|355
|Oskar Piechota*
|$ 45,000
|359
|Christo Giagos*
|$ 44,000
|359
|George Sullivan*
|$ 44,000
|361
|Alessio Di Chirico
|$ 43,600
|362
|Ashley Yoder*
|$ 43,500
|362
|Damir Hadzovic*
|$ 43,500
|362
|Jordan Rinaldi*
|$ 43,500
|365
|Arjan Bhullar*
|$ 43,000
|365
|Karl Roberson*
|$ 43,000
|365
|Mike Rodriguez*
|$ 43,000
|365
|Montel Jackson*
|$ 43,000
|365
|Sara McMann
|$ 43,000
|365
|Yancy Medeiros*
|$ 43,000
|371
|Alex White*
|$ 42,000
|371
|Marcin Prachnio*
|$ 42,000
|373
|Krzysztof Jotko
|$ 41,000
|373
|Misha Cirkunov*
|$ 41,000
|373
|Shamil Abdurakhimov*
|$ 41,000
|373
|Thomas Almeida
|$ 41,000
|377
|Germaine de Randamie*
|$ 40,600
|378
|John Gunther*
|$ 40,500
|379
|David Teymur*
|$ 40,000
|380
|Antonina Shevchenko
|$ 39,500
|380
|Devin Powell*
|$ 39,500
|380
|Jessica Aguilar*
|$ 39,500
|383
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr.*
|$ 39,000
|383
|Charles Byrd*
|$ 39,000
|383
|Lauren Mueller*
|$ 39,000
|383
|Polyana Viana*
|$ 39,000
|383
|Roberto Sanchez*
|$ 39,000
|388
|Chris De La Rocha*
|$ 37,000
|388
|Joanne Calderwood*
|$ 37,000
|388
|Mads Burnell*
|$ 37,000
|388
|Mairbek Taisumov*
|$ 37,000
|388
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima*
|$ 37,000
|388
|Talita Bernardo*
|$ 37,000
|394
|Brandon Moreno*
|$ 36,000
|394
|Joe Soto*
|$ 36,000
|394
|Makwan Amirkhani*
|$ 36,000
|397
|Rashad Coulter*
|$ 35,500
|397
|Timothy Johnson*
|$ 35,500
|399
|Ricky Rainey
|$ 35,000
|400
|Dan Kelly*
|$ 34,000
|400
|Erik Koch*
|$ 34,000
|402
|Mary Chiasson
|$ 33,500
|402
|Tonya Evinger
|$ 33,500
|404
|Ashlee-Evans Smith*
|$ 33,000
|404
|Felipe Arantes*
|$ 33,000
|404
|Thibault Gouti*
|$ 33,000
|407
|Dong Hyun Kim (Maestro)*
|$ 32,000
|407
|Francimar Barroso
|$ 32,000
|407
|Ion Cutelaba*
|$ 32,000
|407
|Matt Frevola*
|$ 32,000
|411
|Ricardo Ramos
|$ 31,500
|411
|Sarah Moras*
|$ 31,500
|413
|Daichi Abe*
|$ 31,000
|413
|Emil Meek*
|$ 31,000
|413
|Humberto Bandenay*
|$ 31,000
|413
|Joseph Morales*
|$ 31,000
|413
|Marcelo Golm*
|$ 31,000
|413
|Matt Bessette
|$ 31,000
|413
|Nikita Krylov*
|$ 31,000
|413
|Syuri Kondo*
|$ 31,000
|421
|Chas Skelly*
|$ 30,000
|422
|Adam Milstead
|$ 29,500
|423
|Brad Scott*
|$ 29,000
|423
|Joby Sanchez*
|$ 29,000
|423
|Marc Diakiese*
|$ 29,000
|423
|Mike Santiago*
|$ 29,000
|427
|Kevin Aguilar
|$ 28,500
|428
|Godofredo Pepey*
|$ 28,000
|428
|Maryna Moroz
|$ 28,000
|428
|Matt Schnell*
|$ 28,000
|431
|Danny Henry*
|$ 27,500
|431
|Juan Adams
|$ 27,500
|431
|Luke Jumeau*
|$ 27,500
|431
|Lyman Good*
|$ 27,500
|431
|Montana De La Rosa
|$ 27,500
|436
|Craig White*
|$ 27,000
|436
|John Phillips*
|$ 27,000
|436
|Kalindra Faria*
|$ 27,000
|436
|Russell Doane
|$ 27,000
|436
|Terrion Ware*
|$ 27,000
|436
|Tim Williams*
|$ 27,000
|442
|Dwight Grant
|$ 24,500
|443
|Justin Scoggins*
|$ 24,000
|443
|Marvin Vettori
|$ 24,000
|445
|Abu Azaitar*
|$ 23,500
|445
|Augusto Sakai*
|$ 23,500
|445
|Bobby Moffett*
|$ 23,500
|445
|Bryce Mitchell
|$ 23,500
|445
|Damir Ismagulov*
|$ 23,500
|445
|Darko Stosic*
|$ 23,500
|445
|Devonte Smith*
|$ 23,500
|445
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy*
|$ 23,500
|445
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|$ 23,500
|445
|Emily Whitmire
|$ 23,500
|445
|Ian Heinisch*
|$ 23,500
|445
|Jesus Pinedo*
|$ 23,500
|445
|Jim Crute*
|$ 23,500
|445
|Khalid Murtazaliev*
|$ 23,500
|445
|Leah Letson
|$ 23,500
|445
|Livia Renata Souza*
|$ 23,500
|445
|Maurice Greene
|$ 23,500
|445
|Maycee Barber*
|$ 23,500
|445
|Mayra Bueno Silva*
|$ 23,500
|445
|Mike Jackson*
|$ 23,500
|445
|Muslim Salikhov
|$ 23,500
|445
|Ryan Spann*
|$ 23,500
|445
|Said Nurmagomedov*
|$ 23,500
|445
|Wu Yanan*
|$ 23,500
|469
|Peter Sobotta*
|$ 23,000
|469
|Randy Brown*
|$ 23,000
|469
|Vitor Miranda*
|$ 23,000
|472
|Artem Lobov*
|$ 22,000
|472
|Juliana Lima*
|$ 22,000
|472
|Ray Borg*
|$ 22,000
|475
|Johnny Eduardo*
|$ 21,000
|475
|Luis Henrique*
|$ 21,000
|477
|Albert Morales
|$ 20,000
|477
|Jose Alberto Quinonez*
|$ 20,000
|477
|Justin Ledet*
|$ 20,000
|477
|Mark Godbeer*
|$ 20,000
|477
|Matheus Nicolau*
|$ 20,000
|482
|Bec Rawlings*
|$ 19,000
|482
|Damian Stasiak*
|$ 19,000
|482
|Damien Brown*
|$ 19,000
|482
|Darrell Horcher
|$ 19,000
|482
|Eric Spicely*
|$ 19,000
|482
|Jon Tuck*
|$ 19,000
|488
|Jay Cucciniello
|$ 18,500
|488
|Joe Giannetti
|$ 18,500
|488
|Justin Frazer
|$ 18,500
|488
|Pannie Kianzad
|$ 18,500
|492
|Alberto Mina*
|$ 18,000
|492
|Alexa Grasso*
|$ 18,000
|492
|Cyril Asker*
|$ 18,000
|492
|Jack Marshman*
|$ 18,000
|492
|Jeremy Kennedy*
|$ 18,000
|492
|Jeremy Kimball*
|$ 18,000
|492
|Justine Kish*
|$ 18,000
|492
|Shinsho Anzai*
|$ 18,000
|492
|Viviane Pereira*
|$ 18,000
|501
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov*
|$ 17,500
|501
|Mara Romero Borella*
|$ 17,500
|503
|Lauren Murphy*
|$ 17,000
|504
|Alex Chambers*
|$ 16,000
|504
|Alvaro Herrera*
|$ 16,000
|504
|Davey Grant*
|$ 16,000
|504
|Diego Rivas*
|$ 16,000
|504
|Jenel Lausa*
|$ 16,000
|504
|Luan Chagas*
|$ 16,000
|504
|Patrick Williams
|$ 16,000
|511
|Bevon Lewis
|$ 15,500
|511
|Dan Moret
|$ 15,500
|511
|Daniel Spitz*
|$ 15,500
|511
|Felipe Silva*
|$ 15,500
|511
|Gina Mazany*
|$ 15,500
|511
|Hu Yaozong*
|$ 15,500
|511
|James Bochniak*
|$ 15,500
|511
|Jamie Moyle
|$ 15,500
|511
|Jessin Ayari*
|$ 15,500
|511
|Jordan Griffin
|$ 15,500
|511
|Julian Erosa*
|$ 15,500
|511
|Junior Albini*
|$ 15,500
|511
|Naoki Inoue*
|$ 15,500
|511
|Rachael Ostovich
|$ 15,500
|511
|Sabah Homasi
|$ 15,500
|511
|Shana Dobson
|$ 15,500
|511
|Sultan Aliev*
|$ 15,500
|528
|Henry Briones*
|$ 14,000
|529
|Adam Yandiev*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Alex Gorgees*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Allan Zuniga
|$ 13,500
|529
|Anderson dos Santos*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Barb Honchak
|$ 13,500
|529
|Brian Camozzi*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Chance Rencountre*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Chris Fishgold*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Chris Gutierrez
|$ 13,500
|529
|Daniel Teymur*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Hannah Cifers*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Jalin Turner
|$ 13,500
|529
|Jennifer Maia*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Jodie Esquibel*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Jonathan Martinez*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Julija Stoliarenko
|$ 13,500
|529
|Khalid Taha*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Kyle Nelson*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Luigi Vendramini*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Maia Stevenson*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Marina Rodriguez*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Martin Day*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Matt Sayles
|$ 13,500
|529
|Melinda Fabian*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Michel Batista
|$ 13,500
|529
|Oliver Enkamp*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Priscila Cachoeira*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Richie Smullen
|$ 13,500
|529
|Rob Wilkinson*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Salim Touahri*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Saparbek Safarov*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Sergey Pavlovich*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Stefan Sekulic*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Su Mudaerji*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Suman Mokhtarian*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Te Edwards*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Thiago Moses*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Tyler Diamond
|$ 13,500
|529
|Vince Morales*
|$ 13,500
|529
|Wuliji Buren
|$ 13,500
|569
|Julian Marquez
|$ 11,900
|570
|Jin Soo Son*
|$ 11,500
|570
|Molly McCann*
|$ 11,500
