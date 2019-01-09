Select Page

2018 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: Final Standings

Dec 29, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Amanda Nunes (blue gloves) celebrates her victory over Cris Cyborg (not pictured) during UFC 232 at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is.  You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee.  No teammates, no coaches, no trainers.  You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone.  While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity.  Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates.  Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses.  We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams.  However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.  

Final update: AKA dominated the competition.

Camp Winning % Wins Losses Title Fights
Wins Losses Points
1 1 American Kickboxing Academy 0.882 15 2 5 0 41
2 4 American Top Team 0.571 36 27 3 2 21
3 2 City Kickboxing 0.917 11 1 0 0 20
4 3 Factory X 0.800 12 3 0 0 18
5 7 Tiger Muay Thai 0.750 9 3 1 0 15
6 5 Elevation Fight Team 0.769 10 3 0 0 14
7 5 Black House/Team Nogueira 0.706 12 5 0 1 11
8 7 MMA Lab 0.619 13 8 0 0 10
9 7 Fortis MMA 0.750 6 2 0 0 8
9 7 Team Tiger Schulmann 0.700 7 3 0 0 8
11 11 303 Training Center 0.750 3 1 1 0 7
12 12 Constrictor Team 1.000 3 0 0 0 6
12 16 CSW 1.000 3 0 0 0 6
12 12 Frankiko Team 1.000 3 0 0 0 6
12 12 Pitbull Martial Arts Center 1.000 3 0 0 0 6
12 16 Strong Style Fight Team 0.714 5 2 1 1 6
17 15 Fight Ready 1.000 1 0 1 0 5
17 36 Longo & Weidman MMA 0.643 9 5 0 1 5
19 16 Belmore Kickboxing Academy 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
19 16 Berkut WCA Fight Team 0.750 3 1 0 0 4
19 16 Black Tiger Fight Club 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
19 16 Blackzilians 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
19 38 Champions MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
19 16 Extreme Sanda 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
19 38 Frontline Academy 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
19 16 Gorets MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
19 38 Gym 23 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
19 16 Iron Mann MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
19 38 James Cooper MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
19 38 Macaco Gold Team 0.750 3 1 0 0 4
19 16 Marajo Brothers Team 0.750 3 1 0 0 4
19 16 Milennia MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
19 16 Ohana Academy 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
19 38 Pura Vida BJJ 0.750 3 1 0 0 4
19 16 Ricardo Almeida BJJ 0.571 8 6 0 0 4
19 16 Ruas Vale Tudo 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
19 16 Team Renzo Gracie 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
19 38 Titan Fighter 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
19 16 Ultimate Training Center 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
19 16 War Room MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
41 147 Gracie Technics 0.500 1 1 1 0 3
42 38 011 MMA Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 2 Knuckle Sports 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 4oz. Fight Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 Academy of Combat Arts 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 Akhmat Fight Team 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
42 38 Arizona Combat Sports 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 Barata MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 Black Sheep MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 BMF Ranch 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 Canadian Martial Arts Centre 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 Cerrado MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 CFA Holland 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 Champion Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 China Top Team 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
42 38 CM System 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
42 38 Core MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 Delincuentes MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 108 Evolucao Thai 0.571 4 3 0 0 2
42 38 Fight Fit Militia 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 Fighting Eagle 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 Fusion X-Cell Performance 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 Genesis BJJ 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 Glendale Fighting Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 Gracie Barra Woodlands 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
42 38 Gracie New Jersey Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 Higher Level MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
42 38 Hung Mun MMA Studios 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 Huntington Beach Ultimate Training Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 Impact Gym 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
42 38 Imperio Fight 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
42 38 Invictus MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 K-1 Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 Karate Mafia 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 Krepost 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 Lobo Gym 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
42 38 London Shootfighters 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 Longview MMA/Team 515 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 MMA Gold 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 MMA Red Star 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 NR New Stream 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 16 Nova Uniao 0.538 7 6 0 0 2
42 38 OCS Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 NR Paradigm Training Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 Parana Vale Tudo 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
42 38 Peresvet FT 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 PMA Super Martial Arts 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 Skarbowsky Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 South Shore Sportfighting 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
42 38 Team Azaitar 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 NR Team Greco 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 Team Hurricane Awesome 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 Team Kattar MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
42 108 Team Lloyd Irvin 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
42 38 Team Maximo 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 The MMA Clinic 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
42 38 The Performance Compound 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 Trident Performance Training 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 United Martial Arts Combat 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 38 WWFC Promotion 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
42 16 XLR8 Training Centre 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
103 106 Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai 0.750 3 1 0 1 1
103 106 The Training Lab 0.333 1 2 1 0 1
105 108 Adrenaline MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 AKS Chorzow 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 147 American Top Team Gwinnett 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 38 Apex MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 38 ATS 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 Busan Team M.A.D. 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
105 108 Elite Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 Fit NHB 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 38 Forge Combat Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 Genesis Training Centre 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 Gile Ribeiro Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 Gracie Barra Portland 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
105 108 Gracie Barra Texas 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 Gracie Fusion 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 KBC Pribram-MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 KHK MMA Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 Killer B Combat Sports Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 147 K-Taro Dojo 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 229 Lauzon MMA 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
105 16 Lions High Performance Centre 0.500 3 3 0 0 0
105 38 Luttrell/Yee MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 Marinoble’s Martial Arts 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 Mash Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 Michigan Top Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 MMA Masters 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
105 108 Nostos MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 Octagon MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 One Kick’s Gym 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 Peterson Grappler’s 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 Phalanx MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 38 Pinnacle MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 Piranha Grappling Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 Power MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 147 Red Schafer MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 Redline Training Center 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 Shark Top Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 147 TATA Fight Team 0.500 4 4 0 0 0
105 108 Team Markos 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 Team Sityodtong 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 Team Spratt 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 Team Strela 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 38 Wajyutsu Keisyukai 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 White Lotus Dojo 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
105 108 X-Gym 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
149 147 American Top Team Orlando 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
149 147 Ankos MMA Poznan 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Arena Dortmund 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Arte Suave Copenhagen 0.400 2 3 0 0 -2
149 147 Astra Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Biagtan Muay Thai 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 108 Broadway Jiu-Jitsu 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
149 147 Budapest Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Budokan Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Bushido Acadamie 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Catalyst Fight House 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Central Valley Combat Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Chute Boxe 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
149 147 Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Different Breed MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Dragon Combat 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Eagles MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Elevate MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Enbo Gedou 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Entram Gym 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
149 147 Epic MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 ET MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Family Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Fight or Die 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Forja V2 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Freak-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Freestyle Fighting Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Futures MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 229 Glory MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
149 147 Gracie Barra Louisiana 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Gracie United 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 NR Grappling Krakow 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Hakushinkai Karate 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Hammers Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Hawaii Elite MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
149 NR House of Champions 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Hybrid Training Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Jesus is Lord 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Joe Stevenson’s Cobra Kai 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Knoxville MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
149 147 Lilius Barnatt Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Mike’s Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 108 Miller Brothers MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
149 147 Mixed Martial Pro Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 New Breed Training Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 North East Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Okinawa Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Our Town MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
149 147 Pancrase Gym Sweden 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Pitch Black MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Planet Eater 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 108 Reign MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
149 147 Renzo Gracie Academy 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
149 147 Resilience Training Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Rodrigo Freitas BJJ 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Rothwell MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 108 Scottish Hit Squad 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
149 147 Silva’s Boxing 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 SK Absolute Bulgaria 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Team Capanay 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Team Climb 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Team Irish 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Team Quest 0.400 2 3 0 0 -2
149 147 Team Wildman Vale Tudo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Teixeira MMA & Fitness 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 The Knight of Plunge 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 The Pit Elevated 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Tigre MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Tillery Combat MMA Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 UAG MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 United Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Unrivaled Athletics 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Vale Tudo MMA Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 VFS Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 W4R Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Without Limits MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
149 147 Yakima MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
226 38 Combat Sports Academy 0.500 2 2 0 1 -3
226 227 MMA Factory 0.500 1 1 0 1 -3
226 271 SBG Ireland 0.500 6 6 0 1 -3
226 227 Team Kaoban 0.500 1 1 0 1 -3
230 229 Ascension Athletics 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4
230 NR Australian Top Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 229 Big Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 229 Brunson’s MMA & Fitness 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 147 Cave Gym 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 229 Chris Rees Academy 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 147 Corinthians MMA 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4
230 229 Gym O 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 264 Hard Knocks 365 0.522 12 11 0 2 -4
230 229 HMC Academy 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 264 Kings MMA 0.417 5 7 0 0 -4
230 229 Korean Zombie MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 229 Legion Fight Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 229 MMA Trondheim 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 229 Next Generation 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 229 Pellegrino Gym 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 147 Pittsburgh Fight Club 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 229 Revolution MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 147 Ring Demon Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 229 RVCA Training Center 0.333 2 4 1 1 -4
230 229 Saekson Muay Thai 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 229 Scorpion Fighting Systems 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 264 SikJitsu 0.333 2 4 0 0 -4
230 147 Spartan Fitness 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4
230 229 Tatsujin Dojo 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 229 Team Balance 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 229 Team Curran 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 229 Team Destruction 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 229 Team Hunt 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 229 Team Lionheart 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 229 Team Oyama 0.400 4 6 0 0 -4
230 229 Top Notch Fitness 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 229 Torture Athletics 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 229 Toshido MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 229 Trench Tech 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 229 UFD Gym 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 229 Vale Top Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
230 229 Vos Gym 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
268 262 AMC Pankration 0.000 0 1 0 1 -5
269 229 Integrated MMA 0.000 0 3 0 0 -6
269 229 Long Island MMA 0.286 2 5 0 0 -6
269 264 Syndicate MMA 0.364 4 7 0 0 -6
269 264 Systems Training Center 0.000 0 3 0 0 -6
269 264 Tristar 0.429 9 12 0 0 -6
269 270 Xtreme Couture 0.421 8 11 0 0 -6
275 36 Roufusport 0.368 7 12 1 0 -7
276 262 Jackson-Wink 0.433 13 17 1 1 -8
277 108 Allstars Training Centre 0.286 2 5 0 1 -9
277 271 Triple Threat Gym 0.000 0 3 0 1 -9
279 273 Alan Belcher MMA 0.143 1 6 0 0 -10
279 273 Alliance MMA 0.368 7 12 0 0 -10
281 275 Team Alpha Male 0.333 8 16 0 1 -19

