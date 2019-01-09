Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.
Final update: AKA dominated the competition.
2018 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: Final Standings
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|1
|American Kickboxing Academy
|0.882
|15
|2
|5
|0
|41
|2
|4
|American Top Team
|0.571
|36
|27
|3
|2
|21
|3
|2
|City Kickboxing
|0.917
|11
|1
|0
|0
|20
|4
|3
|Factory X
|0.800
|12
|3
|0
|0
|18
|5
|7
|Tiger Muay Thai
|0.750
|9
|3
|1
|0
|15
|6
|5
|Elevation Fight Team
|0.769
|10
|3
|0
|0
|14
|7
|5
|Black House/Team Nogueira
|0.706
|12
|5
|0
|1
|11
|8
|7
|MMA Lab
|0.619
|13
|8
|0
|0
|10
|9
|7
|Fortis MMA
|0.750
|6
|2
|0
|0
|8
|9
|7
|Team Tiger Schulmann
|0.700
|7
|3
|0
|0
|8
|11
|11
|303 Training Center
|0.750
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|12
|12
|Constrictor Team
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|12
|16
|CSW
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|12
|12
|Frankiko Team
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|12
|12
|Pitbull Martial Arts Center
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|12
|16
|Strong Style Fight Team
|0.714
|5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|17
|15
|Fight Ready
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|17
|36
|Longo & Weidman MMA
|0.643
|9
|5
|0
|1
|5
|19
|16
|Belmore Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|19
|16
|Berkut WCA Fight Team
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|19
|16
|Black Tiger Fight Club
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|19
|16
|Blackzilians
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|19
|38
|Champions MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|19
|16
|Extreme Sanda
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|19
|38
|Frontline Academy
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|19
|16
|Gorets MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|19
|38
|Gym 23
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|19
|16
|Iron Mann MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|19
|38
|James Cooper MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|19
|38
|Macaco Gold Team
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|19
|16
|Marajo Brothers Team
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|19
|16
|Milennia MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|19
|16
|Ohana Academy
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|19
|38
|Pura Vida BJJ
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|19
|16
|Ricardo Almeida BJJ
|0.571
|8
|6
|0
|0
|4
|19
|16
|Ruas Vale Tudo
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|19
|16
|Team Renzo Gracie
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|19
|38
|Titan Fighter
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|19
|16
|Ultimate Training Center
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|19
|16
|War Room MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|41
|147
|Gracie Technics
|0.500
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|42
|38
|011 MMA Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|2 Knuckle Sports
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|4oz. Fight Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Academy of Combat Arts
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Akhmat Fight Team
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Arizona Combat Sports
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Barata MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Black Sheep MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|BMF Ranch
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Canadian Martial Arts Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Cerrado MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|CFA Holland
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Champion Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|China Top Team
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|CM System
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Core MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Delincuentes MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|108
|Evolucao Thai
|0.571
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Fight Fit Militia
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Fighting Eagle
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Fusion X-Cell Performance
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Genesis BJJ
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Glendale Fighting Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Gracie Barra Woodlands
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Gracie New Jersey Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Higher Level MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Hung Mun MMA Studios
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Huntington Beach Ultimate Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Impact Gym
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Imperio Fight
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Invictus MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|K-1 Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Karate Mafia
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Krepost
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Lobo Gym
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|London Shootfighters
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Longview MMA/Team 515
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|MMA Gold
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|MMA Red Star
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|NR
|New Stream
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|16
|Nova Uniao
|0.538
|7
|6
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|OCS Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|NR
|Paradigm Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Parana Vale Tudo
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Peresvet FT
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|PMA Super Martial Arts
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Skarbowsky Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|South Shore Sportfighting
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Team Azaitar
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|NR
|Team Greco
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Team Hurricane Awesome
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Team Kattar MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|42
|108
|Team Lloyd Irvin
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Team Maximo
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|The MMA Clinic
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|The Performance Compound
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|Trident Performance Training
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|United Martial Arts Combat
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|38
|WWFC Promotion
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|16
|XLR8 Training Centre
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|103
|106
|Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|103
|106
|The Training Lab
|0.333
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|105
|108
|Adrenaline MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|AKS Chorzow
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|147
|American Top Team Gwinnett
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|38
|Apex MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|38
|ATS
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|Busan Team M.A.D.
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|Elite Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|Fit NHB
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|38
|Forge Combat Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|Genesis Training Centre
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|Gile Ribeiro Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|Gracie Barra Portland
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|Gracie Barra Texas
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|Gracie Fusion
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|KBC Pribram-MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|KHK MMA Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|Killer B Combat Sports Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|147
|K-Taro Dojo
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|229
|Lauzon MMA
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|105
|16
|Lions High Performance Centre
|0.500
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|105
|38
|Luttrell/Yee MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|Marinoble’s Martial Arts
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|Mash Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|Michigan Top Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|MMA Masters
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|Nostos MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|Octagon MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|One Kick’s Gym
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|Peterson Grappler’s
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|Phalanx MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|38
|Pinnacle MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|Piranha Grappling Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|Power MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|147
|Red Schafer MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|Redline Training Center
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|Shark Top Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|147
|TATA Fight Team
|0.500
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|Team Markos
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|Team Sityodtong
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|Team Spratt
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|Team Strela
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|38
|Wajyutsu Keisyukai
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|White Lotus Dojo
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|105
|108
|X-Gym
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|149
|147
|American Top Team Orlando
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Ankos MMA Poznan
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Arena Dortmund
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Arte Suave Copenhagen
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Astra Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Biagtan Muay Thai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|108
|Broadway Jiu-Jitsu
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Budapest Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Budokan Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Bushido Acadamie
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Catalyst Fight House
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Central Valley Combat Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Chute Boxe
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Different Breed MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Dragon Combat
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Eagles MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Elevate MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Enbo Gedou
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Entram Gym
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Epic MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|ET MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Family Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Fight or Die
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Forja V2
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Freak-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Freestyle Fighting Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Futures MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|229
|Glory MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Gracie Barra Louisiana
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Gracie United
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|NR
|Grappling Krakow
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Hakushinkai Karate
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Hammers Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Hawaii Elite MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|NR
|House of Champions
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Hybrid Training Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Jesus is Lord
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Joe Stevenson’s Cobra Kai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Knoxville MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Lilius Barnatt Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Mike’s Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|108
|Miller Brothers MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Mixed Martial Pro Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|New Breed Training Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|North East Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Okinawa Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Our Town MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Pancrase Gym Sweden
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Pitch Black MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Planet Eater
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|108
|Reign MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Renzo Gracie Academy
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Resilience Training Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Rodrigo Freitas BJJ
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Rothwell MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|108
|Scottish Hit Squad
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Silva’s Boxing
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|SK Absolute Bulgaria
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Team Capanay
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Team Climb
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Team Irish
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Team Quest
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Team Wildman Vale Tudo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Teixeira MMA & Fitness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|The Knight of Plunge
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|The Pit Elevated
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Tigre MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Tillery Combat MMA Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|UAG MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|United Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Unrivaled Athletics
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Vale Tudo MMA Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|VFS Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|W4R Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Without Limits MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|149
|147
|Yakima MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|226
|38
|Combat Sports Academy
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|1
|-3
|226
|227
|MMA Factory
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|226
|271
|SBG Ireland
|0.500
|6
|6
|0
|1
|-3
|226
|227
|Team Kaoban
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|230
|229
|Ascension Athletics
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|NR
|Australian Top Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|229
|Big Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|229
|Brunson’s MMA & Fitness
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|147
|Cave Gym
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|229
|Chris Rees Academy
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|147
|Corinthians MMA
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|229
|Gym O
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|264
|Hard Knocks 365
|0.522
|12
|11
|0
|2
|-4
|230
|229
|HMC Academy
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|264
|Kings MMA
|0.417
|5
|7
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|229
|Korean Zombie MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|229
|Legion Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|229
|MMA Trondheim
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|229
|Next Generation
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|229
|Pellegrino Gym
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|147
|Pittsburgh Fight Club
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|229
|Revolution MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|147
|Ring Demon Jiu-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|229
|RVCA Training Center
|0.333
|2
|4
|1
|1
|-4
|230
|229
|Saekson Muay Thai
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|229
|Scorpion Fighting Systems
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|264
|SikJitsu
|0.333
|2
|4
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|147
|Spartan Fitness
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|229
|Tatsujin Dojo
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|229
|Team Balance
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|229
|Team Curran
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|229
|Team Destruction
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|229
|Team Hunt
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|229
|Team Lionheart
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|229
|Team Oyama
|0.400
|4
|6
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|229
|Top Notch Fitness
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|229
|Torture Athletics
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|229
|Toshido MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|229
|Trench Tech
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|229
|UFD Gym
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|229
|Vale Top Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|230
|229
|Vos Gym
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|268
|262
|AMC Pankration
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|269
|229
|Integrated MMA
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|269
|229
|Long Island MMA
|0.286
|2
|5
|0
|0
|-6
|269
|264
|Syndicate MMA
|0.364
|4
|7
|0
|0
|-6
|269
|264
|Systems Training Center
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|269
|264
|Tristar
|0.429
|9
|12
|0
|0
|-6
|269
|270
|Xtreme Couture
|0.421
|8
|11
|0
|0
|-6
|275
|36
|Roufusport
|0.368
|7
|12
|1
|0
|-7
|276
|262
|Jackson-Wink
|0.433
|13
|17
|1
|1
|-8
|277
|108
|Allstars Training Centre
|0.286
|2
|5
|0
|1
|-9
|277
|271
|Triple Threat Gym
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|1
|-9
|279
|273
|Alan Belcher MMA
|0.143
|1
|6
|0
|0
|-10
|279
|273
|Alliance MMA
|0.368
|7
|12
|0
|0
|-10
|281
|275
|Team Alpha Male
|0.333
|8
|16
|0
|1
|-19
