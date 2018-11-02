UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Nov 2/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
-
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Rose Namajunas
|338
|2
|2
|3
|Jessica Andrade
|144
|3
|3
|5
|Tatiana Suarez
|86
|4
|7
|8
|Michelle Waterson
|69.5
|5
|4
|9
|Carla Esparza
|65.5
|6
|5
|4
|Claudia Gadelha
|59.5
|7
|6
|6
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|55.5
|8
|9
|7
|Tecia Torres
|38
|9
|8
|10
|Felice Herrig
|36.5
|10
|10
|Poliana Botelho
|34.5
|11
|11
|16
|Mackenzie Dern
|29.5
|12
|12
|Amanda Cooper
|26
|13
|13
|JJ Aldich
|23
|14
|14
|11
|Cortney Casey
|22.5
|14
|14
|Maryna Moroz
|22.5
|14
|14
|Polyana Viana
|22.5
|17
|17
|14
|Randa Markos
|17
|18
|18
|Yan Xiaonan
|14.5
|19
|19
|15
|Angela Hill
|14
|20
|20
|12
|Nina Ansaroff
|13.5
|21
|21
|Juliana Lima
|9.5
|22
|23
|Justine Kish
|7.5
|23
|22
|Alex Chambers
|7
|24
|24
|Emily Whitmire
|5
|24
|24
|Jessica Aguilar
|5
|24
|NR
|Livia Renata Souza
|5
|24
|24
|Nadia Kassem
|5
|24
|24
|Zhang Weili
|5
|29
|28
|Syuri Kondo
|4.5
|30
|29
|13
|Alexa Grasso
|4
|31
|30
|Ashley Yoder
|0
|31
|30
|Jodie Esquibel
|0
|31
|30
|Maia Stevenson
|0
|31
|NR
|Marina Rodriguez
|0
Check back Monday for our Pound for Pound Rankings
