UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Nov 5/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Daniel Cormier Heavy & Light Heavyweight 688 2 2 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 598 3 NR Jon Jones Light Heavyweight 514 4 3 T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweight 487 5 4 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 446 6 5 Max Holloway Featherweight 445.5 7 19 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 416 8 10 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 404 9 11 Colby Covington Welterweight 391 10 12 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 390 11 13 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 367 12 14 Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 366 13 15 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweight 343 14 16 Brian Ortega Featherweight 339 14 9 Conor McGregor Lightweight 339 16 17 Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 338 17 8 Chris Weidman Middleweight 317 18 18 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 312 19 20 Henry Cejudo Flyweight 296 20 21 Luke Rockhold Middleweight 295 21 22 Jose Aldo Featherweight 287 22 23 Yoel Romero Middleweight 255 23 24 Kevin Lee Lightweight 242.5 24 41 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 241 25 25 James Vick Lightweight 235 26 26 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 233.5 27 27 Leon Edwards Welterweight 227.5 28 28 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 226 28 28 Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Flyweight 226 30 30 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 218.5 31 31 Frankie Edgar Featherweight 214 32 32 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 211.5 33 33 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 209.5 34 34 Chad Mendes Featherweight 207 35 35 Dan Hooker Lightweight 204.5 36 37 Darren Till Welterweight 201 37 38 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 199 38 42 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 192 39 43 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 188 40 102 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 187.5 41 45 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 184 42 55 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 179 43 46 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 178.5 44 47 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 176 45 49 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 172 46 52 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 167 47 50 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 166.5 48 51 John Lineker Bantamweight 164.5 49 53 Tim Boetsch Middleweight 161 50 56 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 158.5 51 57 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 157 52 58 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 156 53 59 Demian Maia Welterweight 154.5 54 40 Anthony Pettis Lightweight 154 54 44 Derek Brunson Middleweight 154 56 60 Brad Tavares Middleweight 153.5 57 48 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 151.5 58 62 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 151 59 64 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 149 59 64 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 149 61 66 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 148 62 NR Gunnar Nelson Welterweight 147 63 67 Matt Brown Welterweight 146 64 68 Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 144 65 69 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 143 66 73 Vicente Luque Welterweight 143 67 70 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 140.5 68 71 Ricardo Lamas Featherweight 140 69 NR Alexander Gustafsson Light Heavyweight 139.5 70 72 Darren Elkins Featherweight 138 71 61 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 136.5 72 112 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 136 73 74 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 134.5 74 75 Mark Hunt Heavyweight 133 75 63 Sergio Pettis Bantamweight 131.5 76 76 Ilir Latifi Light Heavyweight 130.5 77 77 Neil Magny Welterweight 128 77 166 Sean Strickland Welterweight 128 79 79 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 125.5 80 80 David Teymur Lightweight 124.5 81 81 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 124 82 84 Sergio Moraes Welterweight 122.5 83 85 Paulo Costa Middleweight 120.5 84 86 Paul Felder Welterweight 119.5 85 87 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 119 86 88 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 118.5 87 89 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 118 87 89 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 118 89 91 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 117.5 90 92 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 116.5 91 93 Jimi Manuwa Light Heavyweight 115 91 93 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 115 93 95 Renato Moicano Featherweight 114.5 94 96 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 113 94 96 Yancy Medeiros Welterweight 113 96 98 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 112.5 96 241 Tony Martin Welterweight 112.5 98 78 David Branch Middleweight 112 98 99 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 112 100 100 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 111 101 172 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 110 101 101 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 110 103 130 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 109.5 103 246 Nik Lentz Lightweight 109.5 105 102 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 109 105 102 Mairbek Taisumov Lightweight 109 107 105 Jake Matthews Welterweight 108.5 107 105 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 108.5 1009 82 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 108 110 107 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 103.5 111 108 Dustin Ortiz Flyweight 103 111 108 Olivier Aubin-Mercier Lightweight 103 113 110 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 102 113 110 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 102 115 112 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 101 115 112 Rob Font Bantamweight 101 117 115 Mike Perry Welterweight 100.5 118 116 Edson Barboza Lightweight 99.5 119 117 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 98 120 118 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 97 120 118 Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 97 122 120 Bryan Caraway Bantamweight 96.5 123 121 Chas Skelly Featherweight 96 123 121 Dan Kelly Middleweight 96 123 82 Michael Johnson Featherweight 96 126 124 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 95 126 124 Niko Price Welterweight 95 128 126 Elias Theodorou Middleweight 94.5 128 126 Sam Alvey Light Heavyweight 94.5 130 128 Rustam Khabilov Lightweight 94 131 129 Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 93.5 132 130 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 93 132 130 Michel Prazeres Welterweight 93 134 133 Claudio Silva Welterweight 92.5 135 134 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 91.5 135 134 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 91.5 137 136 James Krause Welterweight 91 137 136 Josh Emmett Featherweight 91 139 138 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 89.5 139 138 Uriah Hall Middleweight 89.5 139 138 Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 89.5 142 142 Carlos Condit Welterweight 89 142 142 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 89 142 142 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 89 145 145 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 87 146 146 Tatiana Suarez Women’s Strawweight 86 147 147 Mickey Gall Welterweight 84.5 148 148 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 82.5 148 148 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 82.5 150 320 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 81.5 151 150 Alan Jouban Welterweight 80.5 152 151 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 79 153 123 Alex Garcia Welterweight 78.5 153 152 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 78.5 153 152 Myles Jury Featherweight 78.5 153 152 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 78.5 157 155 Curtis Millender Welterweight 77 158 156 Cezar Ferreira Middleweight 76.5 158 156 Jim Miller Lightweight 76.5 160 158 Clay Guida Lightweight 76 161 159 Alberto Mina Welterweight 75.5 162 160 Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 75 163 161 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 74.5 164 NR Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 73.5 165 162 Abel Trujillo Lightweight 73 166 163 Davi Ramos Lightweight 72.5 166 163 Joe Lauzon Lightweight 72.5 166 163 Peter Sobotta Welterweight 72.5 169 224 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 72 170 167 Gilbert Burns Lightweight 71 170 167 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 71 170 167 Tom Breese Middleweight 71 173 170 Ray Borg Flyweight 70 174 253 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 69.5 175 171 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 69 176 172 Jordan Mein Welterweight 67.5 177 174 Keita Nakamura Welterweight 67 178 175 Cat Zingano Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 66.5 178 175 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 66.5 180 178 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 66 180 178 Warlley Alves Welterweight 66 182 181 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 65.5 182 181 Eryk Anders Light Heavyweight 65.5 184 183 Ryan Benoit Flyweight 65 185 184 Ryan Hall Lightweight 64.5 186 185 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 64 186 185 Ulka Sasaki Flyweight 64 188 187 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 63.5 188 187 Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight 63.5 190 190 Arnold Allen Featherweight 63 191 191 Tim Means Welterweight 62.5 192 192 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 62 193 193 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 61.5 194 194 Andre Fili Featherweight 61 194 194 Randy Brown Welterweight 61 196 197 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 60.5 197 201 Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 59.5 198 202 John Moraga Flyweight 59 198 187 Stevie Ray Lightweight 59 200 203 Walt Harris Heavyweight 58.5 201 204 Danny Roberts Welterweight 57.5 201 204 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 57.5 203 175 Alan Patrick Lightweight 57 203 206 Chad Laprise Welterweight 57 203 206 Desmond Green Lightweight 57 203 206 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 57 207 209 John Makdessi Lightweight 56.5 207 209 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 56.5 209 211 C.B. Dollaway Middleweight 56 209 211 Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 56 209 211 Li Jingliang Welterweight 56 209 375 Lyman Good Welterweight 56 209 211 Zak Cummings Welterweight 56 214 215 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 55.5 214 178 Nordine Taleb Welterweight 55.5 214 215 Sage Northcutt Welterweight 55.5 217 217 John Dodson Bantamweight 55 217 217 Nicco Montano Women’s Flyweight 55 219 219 Alex Perez Flyweight 54.5 219 219 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 54.5 219 219 Thomas Almeida Bantamweight 54.5 222 222 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 54 223 223 Yushin Okami Welterweight 53.5 224 224 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 53 224 224 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 53 224 224 Zak Ottow Welterweight 53 227 228 Darren Stewart Middleweight 52.5 227 228 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 52.5 227 228 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 52.5 227 228 Renan Barao Bantamweight 52.5 231 320 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 52 231 232 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 52 233 194 Jason Knight Featherweight 51.5 234 233 Drew Dober Lightweight 51 234 233 Paige VanZant Women’s Flyweight 51 234 233 Polo Reyes Lightweight 51 234 233 Ricardo Ramos Bantamweight 51 238 237 Iuri Alcantara Bantamweight 50.5 239 238 Alexey Kunchenko Welterweight 50 239 238 Khalild Murtazaliev Middleweight 50 239 238 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 50 242 241 Tyson Pedro Light Heavyweight 49.5 243 198 Ben Saunders Welterweight 48.5 244 243 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 48 244 243 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 48 246 246 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 47.5 246 246 Manny Bermudez Bantamweight 47.5 246 246 Song Kenan Welterweight 47.5 246 246 Song Yadong Bantamweight 47.5 246 246 Trevin Giles Middleweight 47.5 251 254 Jon Tuck Lightweight 45.5 252 255 Jordan Johnson Middleweight 44.5 253 256 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 43.5 253 256 Ben Nguyen Flyweight 43.5 253 256 Tim Elliott Bantamweight 43.5 256 198 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 42.5 257 260 Alex Caceres Featherweight 42 257 260 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 42 259 262 Rick Glenn Featherweight 41.5 260 263 Bobby Green Lightweight 40.5 261 264 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 40 261 264 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 40 263 267 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 39 264 252 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 38.5 265 268 Alex Morono Welterweight 38 265 268 Matthew Lopez Bantamweight 38 265 268 Russell Doane Bantamweight 38 265 268 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 38 269 272 Joseph Duffy Lightweight 37.5 270 256 Felice Herrig Women’s Strawweight 36.5 271 274 Shane Burgos Featherweight 36.5 272 274 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 36 272 274 Dennis Bermudez Featherweight 36 274 281 Gian Villante Light Heavyweight 35 274 277 Hector Lombard Middleweight 35 276 278 Matheus Nicolau Flyweight 34.5 276 278 Poliana Botelho Women’s Strawweight 34.5 278 266 Jack Marshman Middleweight 34 279 323 Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 32.5 279 283 Cub Swanson Featherweight 32.5 279 283 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 32.5 279 283 Geoff Neal Welterweight 32.5 279 283 Luis Henrique Light Heavyweight 32.5 279 283 Wilson Reis Flyweight 32.5 285 288 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 32 285 288 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 32 285 288 Lando Vannata Lightweight 32 285 288 Max Griffin Welterweight 32 285 273 Thiago Alves Welterweight 32 290 292 Dong Hyun Kim Lightweight 31.5 290 292 Enrique Barzola Featherweight 31.5 290 292 Justin Willis Heavyweight 31.5 293 278 Adam Wieczorek Heavyweight 31 293 295 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweight 31 295 296 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 30 295 296 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 30 295 296 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Heavyweight 30 295 296 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 30 299 300 Cyril Asker Heavyweight 29.5 299 300 Danny Henry Featherweight 29.5 299 300 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweight 29.5 299 300 Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 29.5 303 305 Damian Stasiak Bantamweight 29 303 305 Shinsho Anzai Welterweight 29 305 307 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Flyweight 28.5 306 308 Alex White Lightweight 28 306 308 Justin Ledet Light Heavyweight 28 308 310 Petr Yan Bantamweight 27.5 308 310 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 27.5 310 312 Humberto Bandenay Featherweight 27 310 312 Jake Collier Light Heavyweight 27 312 314 Brett Johns Bantamweight 26.5 312 300 Julio Arce Featherweight 26.5 312 314 Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 26.5 312 314 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 26.5 312 314 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 26.5 317 318 Amanda Cooper Women’s Strawweight 26 318 320 George Sullivan Welterweight 25.5 319 343 Andre Soukhamthath Bantamweight 25 319 323 Chris De La Rocha Heavyweight 25 319 323 Dan Ige Featherweight 25 319 323 Darko Stosic Light Heavyweight 25 319 323 Devin Powell Lightweight 25 319 NR Don Madge Lightweight 25 319 NR Jordan Rinaldi Featherweight 25 319 343 Karl Roberson Middleweight 25 319 323 Luis Pena Lightweight 25 319 323 Mark De La Rosa Bantamweight 25 319 323 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 25 319 323 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 25 319 323 Raoni Barcelos Featherweight 25 319 323 Shane Young Featherweight 25 319 323 Tom Duquesnoy Bantamweight 25 334 336 Jared Gordon Lightweight 24.5 335 337 Junior Albini Heavyweight 24 335 337 Patrick Williams Bantamweight 24 335 337 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 24 338 340 Justin Scoggins Flyweight 23.5 339 383 Court McGee Welterweight 23 339 341 JJ Aldich Women’s Strawweight 23 339 318 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 23 342 343 Antonio Braga Neto Welterweight 22.5 342 343 Charles Byrd Middleweight 22.5 342 343 Cortney Casey Women’s Strawweight 22.5 342 343 Daniel Spitz Heavyweight 22.5 342 343 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 22.5 342 343 Johnny Eduardo Bantamweight 22.5 342 343 Jose Torres Flyweight 22.5 342 343 Joseph Morales Flyweight 22.5 342 343 Julian Marquez Middleweight 22.5 342 343 Luan Chagas Welterweight 22.5 342 343 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 22.5 342 343 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Flyweight 22.5 342 343 Markus Perez Middleweight 22.5 342 343 Maryna Moroz Women’s Strawweight 22.5 342 343 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 22.5 342 343 Rachael Ostovich Women’s Flyweight 22.5 342 343 Roberto Sanchez Flyweight 22.5 342 323 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 22.5 342 343 Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweight 22.5 361 365 Jessica Rose-Clark Women’s Flyweight 22 361 365 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 22 363 367 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweight 21 364 369 Antonio Braga Neto Middleweight 20 364 343 Marcelo Golm Heavyweight 20 364 369 Martin Bravo Featherweight 20 367 373 Matt Schnell Flyweight 19 368 374 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 18.5 368 341 Gray Maynard Lightweight 18.5 370 375 Bartosz Fabinski Welterweight 18 370 375 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 18 372 379 Alvaro Herrera Lightweight 17.5 373 372 Artem Lobov Featherweight 17 373 380 Josh Emmett Lightweight 17 373 380 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 17 376 383 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 16 376 383 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 16 376 383 Mizuto Hirota Lightweight 16 379 386 Henry Briones Bantamweight 15 380 387 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 14.5 380 367 Patrick Cummins Light Heavyweight 14.5 380 387 Ross Pearson Lightweight 14.5 380 387 Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 14.5 384 390 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 14 384 390 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 14 384 390 Luke Jumeau Welterweight 14 384 400 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 14 384 400 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Flyweight 14 384 390 Trevor Smith Middleweight 14 390 395 Nina Ansaroff Women’s Strawweight 13.5 391 396 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 13 392 397 Nick Hein Lightweight 12.5 393 398 Kyle Bochniak Featherweight 11.5 394 399 Erik Koch Lightweight 11 395 400 Lauren Mueller Women’s Flyweight 10 395 400 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 10 397 404 Juliana Lima Women’s Strawweight 9.5 397 404 Rolando Dy Featherweight 9.5 397 404 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 9.5 397 417 Sheymon Moraes Featherweight 9.5 401 407 Adam Milstead Light Heavyweight 9 401 440 Arjan Singh Bhullar Heavyweight 9 401 407 Magomed Bibulatov Flyweight 9 401 407 Sultan Aliev Welterweight 9 405 411 Jarred Brooks Flyweight 8.5 406 413 Christos Giagos Lightweight 8 406 413 Emil Meek Welterweight 8 406 407 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 8 409 415 Justine Kish Women’s Strawweight 7.5 410 416 Alex Chambers Women’s Strawweight 7 411 417 Abu Azaitar Middleweight 5 411 417 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 5 411 417 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 5 411 417 Benito Lopez Bantamweight 5 411 417 Brad Katona Featherweight 5 411 417 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 5 411 417 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 5 411 417 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 5 411 417 Jessica Aguilar Women’s Strawweight 5 411 417 John Gunther Lightweight 5 411 417 Liu Pingyuan Bantamweight 5 411 417 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 5 411 417 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 5 411 417 Mike Jackson Welterweight 5 411 417 Mike Trizano Lightweight 5 411 417 Nad Narimani Featherweight 5 411 417 Nadia Kassem Women’s Strawweight 5 411 417 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 5 411 417 Said Nurmagomedov Flyweight 5 411 417 Steven Peterson Featherweight 5 411 462 Talita Bernardo Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5 411 417 Wang Guan Featherweight 5 411 462 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5 411 417 Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 5 435 440 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 4.5 435 440 Carlo Pedersoli Jr Welterweight 4.5 435 440 Darrell Horcher Lightweight 4.5 435 440 Eric Shelton Flyweight 4.5 435 440 Felipe Silva Lightweight 4.5 435 440 Gavin Tucker Bantamweight 4.5 435 440 Gina Mazany Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 4.5 435 440 Mads Burnell Featherweight 4.5 435 440 Naoki Inoue Flyweight 4.5 435 440 Syuri Kondo Women’s Strawweight 4.5 445 453 Alexa Grasso Women’s Strawweight 4 445 453 Brandon Davis Featherweight 4 445 453 Daichi Abe Welterweight 4 445 453 Davey Grant Bantamweight 4 445 453 Frank Camacho Welterweight 4 445 440 Jessin Ayari Lightweight 4 445 453 Joby Sanchez Flyweight 4 445 440 Thibault Gouti Lightweight 4 453 459 Jenel Lausa Flyweight 3.5 454 460 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 3 455 461 Josh Burkman Welterweight 2.5 456 462 Adam Yandiev Middleweight 0 456 462 Allan Zuniga Lightweight 0 456 462 Allen Crowder Heavyweight 0 456 462 Ashkan Mokhtarian Flyweight 0 456 462 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 0 456 462 Austin Arnett Featherweight 0 456 462 B.J. Penn Lightweight 0 456 462 Barb Honchak Women’s Flyweight 0 456 462 Bharat Kandare Featherweight 0 456 462 Blagoy Ivanov Heavyweight 0 456 462 Brian Camozzi Welterweight 0 456 462 Chance Rencountre Welterweight 0 456 NR Chris Fishgold Featherweight 0 456 462 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 0 456 462 CM Punk Welterweight 0 456 462 Craig White Lightweight 0 456 462 Craig White Welterweight 0 456 462 Dan Moret Lightweight 0 456 462 Daniel Teymur Featherweight 0 456 462 David Zawada Welterweight 0 456 462 Elias Garcia Flyweight 0 456 462 Hector Aldana Welterweight 0 456 462 Hu Yaozong Heavyweight 0 456 266 Jalin Turner Welterweight 0 456 462 Jay Cucciniello Featherweight 0 456 462 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 0 456 462 Jin Soo Son Bantamweight 0 456 462 Jodie Esquibel Women’s Strawweight 0 456 462 John Phillips Middleweight 0 456 NR Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 0 456 462 Kalindra Faria Women’s Flyweight 0 456 462 Kevin Holland Middleweight 0 456 462 Khalid Taha Featherweight 0 456 462 Kurt Holobaugh Featherweight 0 456 462 Kwan Ho Kwak Bantamweight 0 456 462 Luigi Vendramini Welterweight 0 456 462 Maia Stevenson Women’s Strawweight 0 456 462 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 0 456 NR Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 0 456 462 Matt Bessette Featherweight 0 456 462 Matt Frevola Lightweight 0 456 462 Matt Sayles Featherweight 0 456 462 Megan Anderson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 456 462 Melinda Fabian Women’s Flyweight 0 456 462 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 0 456 462 Mike Santiago Featherweight 0 456 462 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 0 456 462 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 0 456 462 Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 0 456 462 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 0 456 462 Rashad Coulter Heavyweight 0 456 462 Ricky Rainey Welterweight 0 456 462 Sabah Homasi Welterweight 0 456 462 Salim Touahri Welterweight 0 456 462 Saparbek Safarov Light Heavyweight 0 456 462 Stefan Sekulic Welterweight 0 456 NR Te Edwards Lightweight 0 456 462 Terrion Ware Bantamweight 0 456 462 Tim Williams Middleweight 0 456 462 Tonya Evinger Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 456 462 Tyler Diamond Featherweight 0 456 462 Veronica Macedo Women’s Flyweight 0 456 462 Veronica Macedo Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 456 462 Wu Yanan Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 456 462 Wuliji Buren Bantamweight 0

Check back Friday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights