UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez

Nov 10, 2018

Pepsi Center

Denver, Colorado

UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 7,900-3,200 points, with an average UFC Fight Night card ranking 6,000

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (FS1 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):

‘Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung (14-4, #6 ranked featherweight) vs Yair Rodriguez (11-2, #16 ranked featherweight)

Welterweights:

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (33-11, 1 NC, #18 ranked welterweight) vs Mike Perry (12-3, #24 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Raquel Pennington (9-7, #6 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Germaine de Randamie (7-3, #4 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Flyweights

Joseph Benavidez (25-5, #6 ranked flyweight) vs Ray Borg (11-3, #8 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Maycee Barber (4-0) vs Hannah Cifers (8-2)

Lightweights:

Mike Trizano (8-0, #64 ranked lightweight) vs Luis Pena (5-0, #52 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (FS1/Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:

Ashley Yoder (5-4, #31 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Amanda Cooper (4-4, #12 ranked women’s strawweight)

Featherweights:

Chas Skelly (17-2, #14 ranked featherweight) vs Bobby Moffett (12-3)

Lightweights:

Beneil Dariush (14-4-1, #14 ranked lightweight) vs Thiago Moises (10-2)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Davi Ramos (8-2, #30 ranked lightweight) vs John Gunther (7-1, #64 ranked lightweight)

Flyweights:

Joseph Morales (9-1, #19 ranked flyweight) vs Eric Shelton (11-5, #26 ranked flyweight)

Bantamweights:

Mark De La Rosa (10-1, #38 ranked bantamweight) vs Jordan Espinosa (12-5, 1 NC)

Lightweights:

Devonte Smith (8-1) vs Julian Erosa (22-6)

Betting Odds: