Select Page

UFC Expected to Shutter Men&#039;s Flyweight Division

Posted by | Nov 7, 2018 | ,

UFC Expected to Shutter Men's Flyweight Division

August 4, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Henry Cejudo following his championship victory against Demetrious Johnson during UFC 227 at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The days of 125-pound men fighting inside the UFC’s octagon appear to be numbered.  Numerous outlets (FloCombat first) are reporting today that the company plans on shutting down its men’s flyweight division, perhaps as early as the end of this year.

Flyweight Jose Torres confirmed as much on his Twitter account today:

The bad news for the 125-pound men is not all of them are going to be invited to remain with the company and fight at a higher weight class (as Torres revealed).  As for the current champ, Henry Cejudo is expected to challenge T.J. Dillashaw for the bantamweight title next.  And flyweight king Demetrious Johnson has recently been traded to ONE Championship, leaving the cupboard quite bare.  But the UFC seemed intent on doing this quite a long time ago anyhow.

Rest In Power flyweights. R2D2-soon.

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Expected to Shutter Men&#039;s Flyweight Division



Related Posts

Kody Nordby Replaces Dinis Paiva in CES 53 Main Event

Kody Nordby Replaces Dinis Paiva in CES 53 Main Event

November 2, 2018

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Oct 19/18

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Oct 19/18

October 19, 2018

Alessio Sakara becomes Brand Ambassador, headlines Bellator’s debut in Genoa, Italy

Alessio Sakara becomes Brand Ambassador, headlines Bellator’s debut in Genoa, Italy

October 11, 2018

UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

October 28, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino