UFC Denver Prelim Breakout Star: Ashley Yoder

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

After a sustained run on top, Prelim Breakout Star is grasping for a win. With two straight in the ‘L’ column, we’ve found someone we believe will right the ship.

Ashley Yoder



Nickname – Spider Monkey

Affiliation – Team Quest

From – Indianapolis, Indiana

Height – 5’7″

Weight – 155 lbs (Strawweight)

Record – 5-4 (0-3 UFC)

What makes her impressive

While Yoder only is ranked as a purple belt in jiu jitsu, her creativity on the mat makes her a threat at all times. She is daring on the ground and is willing to go for submissions and transitions from just about anywhere on the mat. Although this gets her in trouble at times, it makes her really exciting to watch.

To add to her grappling chops, she also has an underrated wrestling defense. In her fight with Mackenzie Dern, she stuffed five of Dern’s six takedown attempts and forced the decorated grappler to strike with her. If it wasn’t for allowing the sixth and final takedown attempt, she likely would’ve swung the split decision in her favor.

Why she has been overlooked

This is obvious isn’t it? She’s 0-3 in her stint in the UFC.

With that being said, there is a reason why the UFC is giving her a fourth fight. Maybe the reason is that she’s put on three exciting fights. It could also be that she’s been given a difficult road in the UFC thus far, with her three fights coming against Justine Kish, Angela Hill and the aforementioned Mackenzie Dern. Each of these fights was a close decision loss and she’s showed she’s just a bit away from a big breakthrough.

What makes this a good match-up

Amanda Bobby Cooper started her martial arts career as a boxer. While this gives her an advantage on the feet against Yoder, it also leaves one big opening. In her UFC career, Cooper has only stuffed 20% of her takedowns. While that includes some names with far more wrestling credentials as Yoder, she should still have no issue dragging her down and picking up her first win.

