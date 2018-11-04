UFC 230 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

The champ retained his title at UFC 230, and walked out of The World’s Most Famous Arena the top earner.

Before we go any further, we should note that the New York State athletic commissions doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 17,011

Gate: $2,841,718.68

Daniel Cormier: $640,000 ($600,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Derrick Lewis: $530,000 ($500,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Weidman: $360,000 ($300,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza: $320,000 ($165,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Israel Adesanya: $172,000 ($59,000 to show, $59,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jared Cannonier: $159,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

David Branch: $65,000 ($60,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Derek Brunson: $54,000 ($39,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Shane Burgos: $48,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ben Saunders: $41,000 ($26,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Roxanne Modafferi: $36,400 ($30,000 to show, $2,400 from Eubanks for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jason Knight: $36,000 ($31,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jordan Rinaldi: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Karl Roberson: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sheymon Moraes: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Lyman Good: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sijara Eubanks: $25,100 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,400 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Lando Vannata: $25,000 ($25,000 to show, $5,000 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Matt Frevola: $18,500 ($10,000 to show, $5,000 from Vannata for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jack Marshman: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Julio Arce: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Adam Wieczorek: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kurt Holobaugh: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)