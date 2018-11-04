Select Page

UFC 230: Daniel Cormier vs Derrick Lewis Fight Video, Photos & Recap

Nov 3, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Daniel Cormier (red gloves) fights Derrick Lewis (blue gloves) during UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Spoiler alert: And still……

UFC 230’s main event between Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis started off with hard leg kicks from both men, with Lewis landing some on the champ’s lower body, while also flinging some at his head.  Then DC decided enough of this, and got a single leg and took the big man down with ease.

Cormier had no problem getting Lewis down any time he chose during the fight, landing some decent ground and pound in Round 1.  In Lewis’s defense, he was able to get up a couple of times, although he dangerously gave his back to DC in doing so (which would prove to be deadly).

The challenger came out of Round 2 slanging big punches, before DC took the fight to the mat once again multiple times.  The end came early, as DC hit a nice ankle pick, got Lewis’s back and choked him out.

