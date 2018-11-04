Select Page

The Statistical Star of UFC 230: Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Posted by | Nov 4, 2018 | ,

Nov 3, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Adam Wieczorek (red gloves) fights Marcos Rogerio De Lima (blue gloves) during UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (vs Adam Wieczorek)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 70 to 31 (28-7 significant strikes)
3 for 5 takedowns
3 guard passes

Pezao dominated Siwy in all aspects of the game, earning himself the unanimous victory.

