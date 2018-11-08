Select Page

State of the Flyweights – Where Are They Going?

Posted by | Nov 8, 2018 | ,

State of the Flyweights – Where Are They Going?

SACRAMENTO, CA – DECEMBER 14: Demetrious Johnson reacts to his victory over Joseph Benavidez in their flyweight championship bout during the UFC on FOX event at Sleep Train Arena on December 14, 2013 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

When the news of Demetrious Johnson being traded to ONE FC hit, most flyweights had to be concerned. Their was already rumor of their division being dissolved and the loss of their long-time champion only seemed to escalate those discussions.

With these discussions coming to fruition, you may be asking yourself what is to become of your favorite flyweight. Luckily, MMA-Manifesto has you covered there.

**All UFC records include all Endeavor owned entities**

Marco Beltran – (9-6, 3-3 UFC)

Joseph Benavidez – (25-5, 17-5 UFC)

Ryan Benoit – (10-5, 3-3 UFC)

Magomed Bibulatov – (14-1, 1-1 UFC)

Ray Borg – (11-3, 5-3 UFC)

Jarred Brooks – (14-2, 2-2 UFC)**RELEASED OUTRIGHT (via Periscope)** 

Henry Cejudo – (13-2, 7-2 UFC)**RUMORED FIGHT AT 135LBS**

Mark de la Rosa – (10-1, 1-1 UFC)

Tim Elliot – (15-8-1, 4-6 UFC)

Deiveson Figueiredo – (15-0, 4-0 UFC)

Jussier Formiga – (22-5, 8-4 UFC)

Elias Garcia – (10-1, 1-1 UFC)

Naoki Inoue – (11-1, 1-1 UFC)

Demetrious Johnson – (27-3-1, 17-3-1)**TRADED TO ONE FC**

Ashkan Mokhtarian – (13-3, 0-2 UFC)

John Moraga – (19-7, 8-6 UFC)

Joseph Morales – (9-1, 1-1 UFC)

Brandon Moreno – (14-5, 3-2 UFC)

Ben Nguyen – (16-7, 4-2 UFC)

Matheus Nicolau – (13-2-1, 3-1 UFC)

Said Nurmagomedov – (12-1, 1-0 UFC)

Dustin Ortiz – (19-7, 8-5 UFC)

Alexandre Pantoja – (19-3, 3-1 UFC)

Alex Perez – (21-4, 3-0 UFC)

Wilson Reis – (22-9, 6-5 UFC)

Joby Sanchez – (11-2, 1-3 UFC)

Roberto Sanchez – (8-2, 1-2 UFC)

Hector Sandoval – (14-4, 2-2 UFC)

Ulka Sasaki – (21-5-2, 4-4 UFC)

Matt Schnell – (11-4, 2-2 UFC)

Justin Scoggins – (11-5, 4-5 UFC)

Sergio Pettis – (17-4, 8-4 UFC)

Eric Shelton – (11-5, 1-3 UFC)

Jose Torres – (8-1, 1-1 UFC)**RELEASED OUTRIGHT (via Twitter)**

MMA, MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: State of the Flyweights - Where Are They Going?



Related Posts

Invicta FC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Strawweights: Nov 6/18

Invicta FC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Strawweights: Nov 6/18

November 6, 2018

Bellator 207: Countdown – Ryan Bader vs. Matt Mitrione: Episode 1

Bellator 207: Countdown – Ryan Bader vs. Matt Mitrione: Episode 1

October 11, 2018

The Walkout Consultant: UFC Fight Night 138 Walkout Songs

The Walkout Consultant: UFC Fight Night 138 Walkout Songs

October 24, 2018

UFC 230 Pick 'Em Results

UFC 230 Pick &#039;Em Results

November 4, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino