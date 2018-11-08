State of the Flyweights – Where Are They Going?

When the news of Demetrious Johnson being traded to ONE FC hit, most flyweights had to be concerned. Their was already rumor of their division being dissolved and the loss of their long-time champion only seemed to escalate those discussions.

With these discussions coming to fruition, you may be asking yourself what is to become of your favorite flyweight. Luckily, MMA-Manifesto has you covered there.

**All UFC records include all Endeavor owned entities**

Marco Beltran – (9-6, 3-3 UFC)

Joseph Benavidez – (25-5, 17-5 UFC)

Ryan Benoit – (10-5, 3-3 UFC)

Magomed Bibulatov – (14-1, 1-1 UFC)

Ray Borg – (11-3, 5-3 UFC)

Jarred Brooks – (14-2, 2-2 UFC)**RELEASED OUTRIGHT (via Periscope)**

Henry Cejudo – (13-2, 7-2 UFC)**RUMORED FIGHT AT 135LBS**

Mark de la Rosa – (10-1, 1-1 UFC)

Tim Elliot – (15-8-1, 4-6 UFC)

Deiveson Figueiredo – (15-0, 4-0 UFC)

Jussier Formiga – (22-5, 8-4 UFC)

Elias Garcia – (10-1, 1-1 UFC)

Naoki Inoue – (11-1, 1-1 UFC)

Demetrious Johnson – (27-3-1, 17-3-1)**TRADED TO ONE FC**

Ashkan Mokhtarian – (13-3, 0-2 UFC)

John Moraga – (19-7, 8-6 UFC)

Joseph Morales – (9-1, 1-1 UFC)

Brandon Moreno – (14-5, 3-2 UFC)

Ben Nguyen – (16-7, 4-2 UFC)

Matheus Nicolau – (13-2-1, 3-1 UFC)

Said Nurmagomedov – (12-1, 1-0 UFC)

Dustin Ortiz – (19-7, 8-5 UFC)

Alexandre Pantoja – (19-3, 3-1 UFC)

Alex Perez – (21-4, 3-0 UFC)

Wilson Reis – (22-9, 6-5 UFC)

Joby Sanchez – (11-2, 1-3 UFC)

Roberto Sanchez – (8-2, 1-2 UFC)

Hector Sandoval – (14-4, 2-2 UFC)

Ulka Sasaki – (21-5-2, 4-4 UFC)

Matt Schnell – (11-4, 2-2 UFC)

Justin Scoggins – (11-5, 4-5 UFC)

Sergio Pettis – (17-4, 8-4 UFC)

Eric Shelton – (11-5, 1-3 UFC)

Jose Torres – (8-1, 1-1 UFC)**RELEASED OUTRIGHT (via Twitter)**