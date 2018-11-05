Select Page

Floyd Mayweather to Compete at Rizin 14 on New Year's Eve

Floyd Mayweather to Compete at Rizin 14 on New Year's Eve

LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 26: (L-R) Floyd Mayweather Jr. throws a punch at Conor McGregor during their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has thrown us all a curveball.  It turns out that he is in fact going to fight a non-boxer again in his next fight, but it won’t be Khabib Nurmagomedov or Conor McGregor.  Instead, Mayweather will be heading to Japan to fight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

The bout will take place in the Rizin Fighting Federation at Rizin 14 on New Year’s Eve at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.  Mayweather was at the press conference today in Japan:

The rules that this fight will take place under has yet to be announced – it’s only been stating to be “special rules” (which you’ve got to imagine will heavily favor Mayweather).

The 41-year-old Mayweather is 50-0 in professional boxing, last beating MMA star Conor McGregor in August 2016.  His opponent on New Year’s Eve, Nasukawa, is less than half his age – he just turned 20 this past August.  However, he is very experienced, having gone 27-0 in kickboxing and 4-0 in MMA thus far.  He last beat MMA champion Kyoji Horiguchi in a kickboxing match on September 30th.

