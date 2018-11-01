Select Page

2018 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: October Update

Oct 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Derrick Lewis (red gloves) reacts after beating Alexander Volkov (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is.  You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee.  No teammates, no coaches, no trainers.  You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone.  While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity.  Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates.  Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses.  We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams.  However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.  

October update: AKA continues to dominate the competition.

Camp Winning % Wins Losses Title Fights
Wins Losses Points
1 1 American Kickboxing Academy 1.000 12 0 4 0 36
2 2 City Kickboxing 1.000 8 0 0 0 16
2 3 Elevation Fight Team 0.900 9 1 0 0 16
4 5 American Top Team 0.551 27 22 2 1 13
5 4 Black House/Team Nogueira 0.692 9 4 0 0 10
6 7 303 Training Center 0.750 3 1 1 0 7
7 8 Berkut WCA Fight Team 1.000 3 0 0 0 6
7 8 Constrictor Team 1.000 3 0 0 0 6
7 8 Fortis MMA 0.714 5 2 0 0 6
7 8 Ricardo Almeida BJJ 0.636 7 4 0 0 6
7 15 Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai 1.000 3 0 0 0 6
7 8 Strong Style Fight Team 0.800 4 1 1 1 6
7 8 Tiger Muay Thai 0.714 5 2 0 0 6
14 14 Fight Ready 1.000 1 0 1 0 5
14 5 Roufusport 0.538 7 6 1 0 5
16 15 Belmore Kickboxing Academy 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
16 15 Blackzilians 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
16 15 CSW 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
16 94 Factory X 0.667 4 2 0 0 4
16 15 Frankiko Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
16 15 Genesis BJJ 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
16 15 Gorets MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
16 15 Impact Gym 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
16 15 Lions High Performance Centre 0.750 3 1 0 0 4
16 15 Marajo Brothers Team 0.750 3 1 0 0 4
16 15 Milennia MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
16 15 MMA Lab 0.556 10 8 0 0 4
16 15 Nova Uniao 0.600 6 4 0 0 4
16 15 Ohana Academy 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
16 15 Pitbull Martial Arts Center 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
16 15 Team Renzo Gracie 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
16 15 Team Tiger Schulmann 0.667 4 2 0 0 4
16 15 The MMA Clinic 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
16 15 Ultimate Training Center 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
16 15 War Room MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
16 15 XLR8 Training Centre 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
37 133 Jackson-Wink 0.571 12 9 0 1 3
38 NR 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 2 Knuckle Sports 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 4oz. Fight Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Academy of Combat Arts 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Akhmat Fight Team 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
38 36 AKS Chorzow 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Apex MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Arizona Combat Sports 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 ATS 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Barata MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Black Sheep MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Black Tiger Fight Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Canadian Martial Arts Centre 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 NR Cerrado MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Champion Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Champions MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 CM System 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
38 36 Combat Sports Academy 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
38 36 Core MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Delincuentes MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Extreme Sanda 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 NR Fight Fit Militia 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Fighting Eagle 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Forge Combat Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Frontline Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Gracie New Jersey Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Gym 23 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 94 Higher Level MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
38 36 Hung Mun MMA Studios 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Iron Mann MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 James Cooper MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 K-1 Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Karate Mafia 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Krepost 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Lobo Gym 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
38 36 London Shootfighters 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Luttrell/Yee MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Macaco Gold Team 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
38 NR MMA Gold 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 MMA Red Star 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Nostos MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 OCS Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Parana Vale Tudo 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
38 36 Peresvet FT 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Pinnacle MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 PMA Super Martial Arts 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Ruas Vale Tudo 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Skarbowsky Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 South Shore Sportfighting 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
38 36 St. Charles MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Team Azaitar 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Team Hurricane Awesome 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 94 Team Kattar MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
38 36 Team Maximo 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Titan Fighter 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Trident Performance Training 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 United Martial Arts Combat 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 Wajyutsu Keisyukai 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
38 36 WWFC Promotion 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
97 133 Longo & Weidman MMA 0.600 6 4 0 1 1
97 93 The Training Lab 0.333 1 2 1 0 1
99 94 Allstars Training Centre 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
99 94 Arte Suave Copenhagen 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
99 94 Broadway Jiu-Jitsu 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 Busan Team M.A.D. 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
99 94 China Top Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 Elite Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 Evolucao Thai 0.500 3 3 0 0 0
99 94 Genesis Training Centre 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 Gile Ribeiro Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 Glory MMA 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
99 36 Gracie Barra Portland 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
99 94 Gracie Barra Texas 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 Gracie Barra Woodlands 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 Gracie Fusion 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 135 Imperio Fight 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 KBC Pribram-MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 KHK MMA Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 Marinoble’s Martial Arts 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 Mash Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 Michigan Top Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 Miller Brothers MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 MMA Masters 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 Our Town MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 Peterson Grappler’s 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 Piranha Grappling Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 Power MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 Pura Vida BJJ 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 36 Redline Training Center 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 Reign MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 Renzo Gracie Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 Scottish Hit Squad 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 Shark Top Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 Team Lloyd Irvin 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 Team Markos 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 Team Sityodtong 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 36 Team Strela 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 94 White Lotus Dojo 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
99 36 X-Gym 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
137 NR Adrenaline Combat Sports 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 American Top Team Gwinnett 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 American Top Team Orlando 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
137 135 Ankos MMA Poznan 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Arena Dortmund 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Ascension Athletics 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
137 135 Astra Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Biagtan Muay Thai 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Brunson’s MMA & Fitness 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Budapest Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Budokan Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Bushido Acadamie 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Catalyst Fight House 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Cave Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Central Valley Combat Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Chute Boxe 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
137 94 Corinthians MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
137 135 Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 NR Different Breed MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Dragon Combat 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Entram Gym 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
137 135 Epic MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Family Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Fight or Die 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Fit NHB 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Freestyle Fighting Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Futures MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Gracie Barra Louisiana 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Gracie Technics 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Gym O 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Hakushinkai Karate 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 NR Hammers Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Hawaii Elite MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Hybrid Training Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Jesus is Lord 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Joe Stevenson’s Cobra Kai 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Killer B Combat Sports Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 94 Knoxville MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
137 135 Korean Zombie MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 K-Taro Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Lilius Barnatt Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Mike’s Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Mixed Martial Pro Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 New Breed Training Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 North East Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Octagon MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Okinawa Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 One Kick’s Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Pancrase Gym Sweden 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Phalanx MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Pitch Black MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Pittsburgh Fight Club 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Planet Eater 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Red Schafer MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Resilience Training Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Ring Demon Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Rodrigo Freitas BJJ 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Rothwell MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 218 RVCA Training Center 0.400 2 3 1 1 -2
137 135 Scorpion Fighting Systems 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Silva’s Boxing 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 SK Absolute Bulgaria 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Spartan Fitness 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
137 135 Syndicate MMA 0.444 4 5 0 0 -2
137 135 TATA Fight Team 0.429 3 4 0 0 -2
137 135 Team Capanay 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Team Climb 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Team Irish 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Team Oyama 0.429 3 4 0 0 -2
137 135 Team Spratt 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Team Wildman Vale Tudo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Teixeira MMA & Fitness 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 The Pit Elevated 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Tigre MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Torture Athletics 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 UAG MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 UFD Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 United Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Vale Tudo MMA Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 VFS Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 135 Vos Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
137 NR W4R Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
219 217 Team Kaoban 0.500 1 1 0 1 -3
220 135 Big Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
220 218 Chris Rees Academy 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
220 218 HMC Academy 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
220 218 Integrated MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
220 218 Lauzon MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
220 218 Legion Fight Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
220 135 Long Island MMA 0.333 2 4 0 0 -4
220 218 MMA Trondheim 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
220 135 Next Generation 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
220 218 Pellegrino Gym 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
220 218 Revolution MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
220 218 Saekson Muay Thai 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
220 218 Tatsujin Dojo 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
220 218 Team Balance 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
220 135 Team Curran 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
220 218 Team Destruction 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
220 218 Team Hunt 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
220 218 Team Lionheart 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
220 218 Team Quest 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4
220 218 Top Notch Fitness 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
220 135 Toshido MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
220 218 Trench Tech 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
220 218 Vale Top Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
243 237 AMC Pankration 0.000 0 1 0 1 -5
243 237 MMA Factory 0.000 0 1 0 1 -5
245 245 Hard Knocks 365 0.500 10 10 0 2 -6
245 239 Systems Training Center 0.000 0 3 0 0 -6
245 135 Tristar 0.412 7 10 0 0 -6
248 94 SBG Ireland 0.375 3 5 0 1 -7
248 240 Triple Threat Gym 0.000 0 2 0 1 -7
250 241 Alliance MMA 0.375 6 10 0 0 -8
250 241 Kings MMA 0.300 3 7 0 0 -8
250 241 SikJitsu 0.000 0 4 0 0 -8
250 241 Xtreme Couture 0.357 5 9 0 0 -8
254 245 Alan Belcher MMA 0.143 1 6 0 0 -10
255 247 Team Alpha Male 0.294 5 12 0 1 -17

