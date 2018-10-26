Select Page

Volkan Oezdemir Career Earnings

Jimmy Manuwa (L) fights Volkan Oezdemir of Switzerland fights during their Light Heavyweight bout at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

UFC fights (and last Bellator one) only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Bellator 115 – Apr 4/14 – L (Anundson) – $4,000

UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie – Feb 4/17 – W (Saint Preux) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira – May 18/17 – W (Cirkunov) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 214 – Jul 29/17 – W (Manuwa) – $162,500 ($80,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 220 – Jan 20/18 – L (Cormier) – $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Total Career Earnings: $595,500

