Valentina Shevchenko vs Sijara Eubanks Set For UFC 230 Main Event

Wow – didn’t see this one coming. Next month’s UFC 230 in Madison Square Garden finally has its main event. Valentina Shevchenko will battle Sijara Eubanks for the vacant UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship. The fight hasn’t been officially announced, but multiple sources are reporting it’s a done deal.

Not exactly the blockbuster main event we were all hoping, and expecting, for the UFC’s return to the “world’s most famous arena”. Shevchenko was originally expected to fight Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 for the title, and Eubanks was penciled in to fight Jessica Eye at UFC 232. But these are desperate times for the UFC, as they always seem to be now, and they needed a main event.

The positive is the rest of UFC 230’s card is packed – you can check the whole lineup here.