UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Flyweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 NR Joanna Jedrzejczyk 226 2 1 1 Valentina Shevchenko 89.5 3 2 3 Katlyn Chookagian 56 4 3 2 Nicco Montano 55 5 4 12 Joanne Calderwood 53 6 5 Montana De La Rosa 52.5 7 6 Paige VanZant 51 8 7 Gillian Robertson 42.5 9 NR Mayra Bueno Silva 40 10 8 5 Alexis Davis 31 11 9 9 Jessica Eye 30 12 10 11 Ashlee Evans-Smith 28.5 13 11 6 Liz Carmouche 26.5 14 12 7 Roxanne Modafferi 25 15 13 13 Mara Romero Borella 22.5 15 13 Rachael Ostovich 22.5 15 13 Shana Dobson 22.5 18 16 10 Jessica Rose-Clark 22 18 16 8 Lauren Murphy 22 20 18 Ji Yeon Kim 14 21 19 Lauren Mueller 10 21 19 4 Sijara Eubanks 10 23 21 15 Andrea Lee 5 24 22 Barb Honchak 0 24 22 14 Jennifer Maia 0 24 22 Kalindra Faria 0 24 22 Melinda Fabian 0 24 22 Molly McCann 0 24 22 Priscila Cachoeira 0 24 22 Veronica Macedo 0

Check back Friday for our women’s strawweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound