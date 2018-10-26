UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: Oct 26/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 366 2 2 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino 218.5 3 3 2 Holly Holm 97 4 4 6 Germaine de Randamie 93.5 5 5 8 Marion Reneau 78.5 6 6 5 Raquel Pennington 71 7 7 7 Cat Zingano 66.5 8 8 10 Sara McMann 62 9 9 3 Ketlen Vieira 52.5 10 11 8 Aspen Ladd 32.5 11 10 Sarah Moras 26 12 12 13 Irene Aldana 14.5 13 13 14 Lucie Pudilova 13 14 14 15 Lina Lansberg 8 15 16 11 Yana Kunitskaya 5 16 15 Gina Mazany 4.5 17 16 Megan Anderson 0 17 16 Talita Bernardo 0 17 16 16 Tonya Evinger 0 17 16 Veronica Macedo 0 17 16 Wu Yanan 0

Check back Monday for our women’s flyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound