UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: Oct 26/18

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women&#039;s Feather/Bantamweights: Oct 26/18

Oct 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Aspen Ladd (red gloves) celebrates beating Tonya Evinger (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 366
2 2 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino 218.5
3 3 2 Holly Holm 97
4 4 6 Germaine de Randamie 93.5
5 5 8 Marion Reneau 78.5
6 6 5 Raquel Pennington 71
7 7 7 Cat Zingano 66.5
8 8 10 Sara McMann 62
9 9 3 Ketlen Vieira 52.5
10 11 8 Aspen Ladd 32.5
11 10 Sarah Moras 26
12 12 13 Irene Aldana 14.5
13 13 14 Lucie Pudilova 13
14 14 15 Lina Lansberg 8
15 16 11 Yana Kunitskaya 5
16 15 Gina Mazany 4.5
17 16 Megan Anderson 0
17 16 Talita Bernardo 0
17 16 16 Tonya Evinger 0
17 16 Veronica Macedo 0
17 16 Wu Yanan 0

Check back Monday for our women’s flyweight rankings

MMA Manifesto

