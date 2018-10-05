UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Oct 5/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Georges St-Pierre
|445
|2
|2
|4
|Chris Weidman
|411
|3
|3
|1
|Robert Whittaker
|404
|4
|4
|5
|Kelvin Gastelum
|312
|5
|5
|3
|Luke Rockhold
|295
|6
|6
|2
|Yoel Romero
|255
|7
|7
|6
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|194
|8
|8
|7
|Derek Brunson
|184.5
|9
|9
|Tim Boetsch
|161
|10
|10
|11
|Brad Tavares
|153.5
|11
|11
|8
|David Branch
|127
|12
|12
|9
|Paulo Costa
|120.5
|13
|13
|Jack Hermansson
|110
|14
|14
|12
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|109
|14
|14
|10
|Israel Adesanya
|109
|16
|16
|Dan Kelly
|96
|17
|17
|14
|Elias Theodorou
|94.5
|18
|18
|Gerald Meerschaert
|89.5
|18
|18
|13
|Uriah Hall
|89.5
|20
|21
|16
|Cezar Ferreira
|76.5
|21
|22
|Tom Breese
|71
|22
|24
|15
|Krzysztof Jotko
|66.5
|23
|26
|Omari Akhmedov
|61.5
|24
|23
|C.B. Dollaway
|56
|25
|32
|Darren Stewart
|52.5
|26
|NR
|Khalild Murtazaliev
|50
|27
|28
|Trevin Giles
|47.5
|28
|NR
|Jordan Johnson
|44.5
|29
|NR
|Jack Marshman
|39.5
|30
|29
|Alessio Di Chirico
|36
|31
|27
|Hector Lombard
|35
|32
|30
|Ryan Janes
|33.5
|33
|41
|Andrew Sanchez
|30
|34
|31
|Oskar Piechota
|26.5
|35
|32
|Charles Byrd
|22.5
|35
|35
|Julian Marquez
|22.5
|35
|35
|Karl Roberson
|22.5
|35
|32
|Markus Perez
|22.5
|39
|37
|Antonio Braga Neto
|20
|40
|38
|Marvin Vettori
|16
|41
|39
|Jonathan Wilson
|14
|41
|39
|Trevor Smith
|14
|43
|42
|Abu Azaitar
|5
|44
|NR
|Adam Yandiev
|0
|44
|43
|John Phillips
|0
|44
|43
|Kevin Holland
|0
|44
|43
|Tim Williams
|0
Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings
