UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Oct 5/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 Georges St-Pierre 445 2 2 4 Chris Weidman 411 3 3 1 Robert Whittaker 404 4 4 5 Kelvin Gastelum 312 5 5 3 Luke Rockhold 295 6 6 2 Yoel Romero 255 7 7 6 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 194 8 8 7 Derek Brunson 184.5 9 9 Tim Boetsch 161 10 10 11 Brad Tavares 153.5 11 11 8 David Branch 127 12 12 9 Paulo Costa 120.5 13 13 Jack Hermansson 110 14 14 12 Antonio Carlos Junior 109 14 14 10 Israel Adesanya 109 16 16 Dan Kelly 96 17 17 14 Elias Theodorou 94.5 18 18 Gerald Meerschaert 89.5 18 18 13 Uriah Hall 89.5 20 21 16 Cezar Ferreira 76.5 21 22 Tom Breese 71 22 24 15 Krzysztof Jotko 66.5 23 26 Omari Akhmedov 61.5 24 23 C.B. Dollaway 56 25 32 Darren Stewart 52.5 26 NR Khalild Murtazaliev 50 27 28 Trevin Giles 47.5 28 NR Jordan Johnson 44.5 29 NR Jack Marshman 39.5 30 29 Alessio Di Chirico 36 31 27 Hector Lombard 35 32 30 Ryan Janes 33.5 33 41 Andrew Sanchez 30 34 31 Oskar Piechota 26.5 35 32 Charles Byrd 22.5 35 35 Julian Marquez 22.5 35 35 Karl Roberson 22.5 35 32 Markus Perez 22.5 39 37 Antonio Braga Neto 20 40 38 Marvin Vettori 16 41 39 Jonathan Wilson 14 41 39 Trevor Smith 14 43 42 Abu Azaitar 5 44 NR Adam Yandiev 0 44 43 John Phillips 0 44 43 Kevin Holland 0 44 43 Tim Williams 0

