UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Oct 12/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 3 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 416 2 2 2 Tony Ferguson 367 3 1 3 Conor McGregor 339 4 4 6 Kevin Lee 242.5 5 5 13 James Vick 235 6 6 10 Al Iaquinta 226 7 7 Islam Makhachev 211.5 8 8 4 Dustin Poirier 209.5 9 9 15 Dan Hooker 204.5 10 13 16 Francisco Trinaldo 188 11 12 5 Eddie Alvarez 159.5 12 11 9 Anthony Pettis 154 13 14 12 Michael Chiesa 151 14 15 Beneil Dariush 149 15 16 David Teymur 124.5 16 18 8 Justin Gaethje 118 17 20 Gregor Gillespie 116.5 18 21 14 Alexander Hernandez 113 19 42 Nik Lentz 109.5 20 17 Mairbek Taisumov 109 21 19 Charles Oliveira 103.5 22 22 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 103 23 23 7 Edson Barboza 99.5 24 24 Rustam Khabilov 94 25 25 Carlos Diego Ferreira 87 26 53 Scott Holtzman 81.5 27 34 Jim Miller 76.5 28 27 Clay Guida 76 29 28 Abel Trujillo 73 30 29 Davi Ramos 72.5 30 29 Joe Lauzon 72.5 32 31 Gilbert Burns 71 33 NR Ryan Hall 64.5 34 36 Chris Gruetzemacher 63.5 34 36 Stevie Ray 63.5 36 38 Vinc Pichel 57.5 37 33 Alan Patrick 57 37 35 Desmond Green 57 39 39 John Makdessi 56.5 40 40 Drew Dober 51 40 40 Polo Reyes 51 42 43 Jon Tuck 45.5 43 44 Bobby Green 40.5 44 45 Damir Hadzovic 40 45 46 Joseph Duffy 37.5 46 47 Drakkar Klose 32.5 47 48 Joaquim Silva 32 47 48 Lando Vannata 32 49 50 Dong Hyun Kim 31.5 50 51 Alex White 28 51 52 Marc Diakiese 26.5 52 54 Devin Powell 25 52 54 Luis Pena 25 54 56 Jared Gordon 24.5 55 57 Gray Maynard 18.5 56 60 Alvaro Herrera 17.5 57 61 Josh Emmett 17 58 62 Mizuto Hirota 16 59 63 Ross Pearson 14.5 60 65 Nick Hein 12.5 61 64 Erik Koch 11 62 66 Nasrat Haqparast 10 63 67 Christos Giagos 8 64 69 John Gunther 5 64 69 Mike Trizano 5 66 71 Darrell Horcher 4.5 66 71 Felipe Silva 4.5 66 NR Jessin Ayari 4.5 66 71 Thibault Gouti 4.5 70 74 Allan Zuniga 0 70 NR B.J. Penn 0 70 74 Claudio Puelles 0 70 NR Craig White 0 70 74 Dan Moret 0 70 74 Matt Frevola 0

