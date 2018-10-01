UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Oct 1/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Daniel Cormier 614 2 6 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 176 3 2 8 Ovince Saint Preux 175 4 3 10 Anthony Smith 159 5 4 9 Glover Teixeira 149 6 NR Thiago Santos 134.5 7 5 5 Ilir Latifi 130.5 8 7 12 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 124 9 8 3 Volkan Oezdemir 123 10 10 6 Jimi Manuwa 115 11 14 4 Jan Blachowicz 111 12 9 15 Nikita Krylov 101 13 11 Sam Alvey 94.5 14 12 11 Misha Cirkunov 93 15 13 7 Corey Anderson 91.5 16 15 13 Dominick Reyes 67.5 17 16 Ion Cutelaba 66 18 NR Eryk Anders 65.5 19 17 Khalil Rountree Jr 56.5 20 18 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 54.5 21 19 Paul Craig 53 22 20 16 Tyson Pedro 49.5 23 21 Aleksandar Rakic 48 24 22 Ed Herman 47 25 23 Gian Villante 33.5 26 NR Luis Henrique 32.5 27 24 Justin Ledet 28 28 25 Jake Collier 27 29 26 Jared Cannonier 25.5 30 27 Darko Stosic 25 31 28 Gokhan Saki 22.5 32 30 14 Patrick Cummins 21 33 31 Devin Clark 16 34 34 Magomed Ankalaev 10 35 32 Adam Milstead 9 36 NR Ryan Spann 5 37 34 Marcin Prachnio 0 37 34 Mike Rodriguez 0 37 34 Saparbek Safarov 0

