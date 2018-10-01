UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Oct 1/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Daniel Cormier
|614
|2
|6
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|176
|3
|2
|8
|Ovince Saint Preux
|175
|4
|3
|10
|Anthony Smith
|159
|5
|4
|9
|Glover Teixeira
|149
|6
|NR
|Thiago Santos
|134.5
|7
|5
|5
|Ilir Latifi
|130.5
|8
|7
|12
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|124
|9
|8
|3
|Volkan Oezdemir
|123
|10
|10
|6
|Jimi Manuwa
|115
|11
|14
|4
|Jan Blachowicz
|111
|12
|9
|15
|Nikita Krylov
|101
|13
|11
|Sam Alvey
|94.5
|14
|12
|11
|Misha Cirkunov
|93
|15
|13
|7
|Corey Anderson
|91.5
|16
|15
|13
|Dominick Reyes
|67.5
|17
|16
|Ion Cutelaba
|66
|18
|NR
|Eryk Anders
|65.5
|19
|17
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|56.5
|20
|18
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|54.5
|21
|19
|Paul Craig
|53
|22
|20
|16
|Tyson Pedro
|49.5
|23
|21
|Aleksandar Rakic
|48
|24
|22
|Ed Herman
|47
|25
|23
|Gian Villante
|33.5
|26
|NR
|Luis Henrique
|32.5
|27
|24
|Justin Ledet
|28
|28
|25
|Jake Collier
|27
|29
|26
|Jared Cannonier
|25.5
|30
|27
|Darko Stosic
|25
|31
|28
|Gokhan Saki
|22.5
|32
|30
|14
|Patrick Cummins
|21
|33
|31
|Devin Clark
|16
|34
|34
|Magomed Ankalaev
|10
|35
|32
|Adam Milstead
|9
|36
|NR
|Ryan Spann
|5
|37
|34
|Marcin Prachnio
|0
|37
|34
|Mike Rodriguez
|0
|37
|34
|Saparbek Safarov
|0
Check back Monday for our middleweight rankings
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Oct 1/18