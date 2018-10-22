UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Flyweights: Oct 22/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Flyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Demetrious Johnson 431.5 2 2 1 Henry Cejudo 296 3 5 3 Jussier Formiga 136 4 4 10 Dustin Ortiz 103 5 6 7 Deiveson Figueiredo 95 6 7 5 Joseph Benavidez 93 7 8 6 Ray Borg 70 8 9 Ryan Benoit 65 9 10 16 Ulka Sasaki 64 10 11 12 Brandon Moreno 63.5 11 12 8 John Moraga 59 12 13 Alex Perez 54.5 13 14 11 Alexandre Pantoja 43.5 13 14 13 Ben Nguyen 43.5 15 16 15 Matheus Nicolau 34.5 16 17 9 Wilson Reis 32.5 17 18 Mark De La Rosa 25 18 19 Justin Scoggins 23.5 19 20 Jose Torres 22.5 19 20 Joseph Morales 22.5 19 20 Roberto Sanchez 22.5 22 23 Matt Schnell 19 23 25 Magomed Bibulatov 9 24 26 Jarred Brooks 8.5 25 27 Said Nurmagomedov 5 26 28 Eric Shelton 4.5 26 28 Naoki Inoue 4.5 28 30 Joby Sanchez 4 29 31 Jenel Lausa 3.5 30 32 Ashkan Mokhtarian 0 30 32 Elias Garcia 0

