UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Oct 15/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Max Holloway 445.5 2 2 2 Brian Ortega 339 3 3 3 Jose Aldo 287 4 4 4 Frankie Edgar 214 5 5 6 Chad Mendes 207 6 6 11 Chan Sung Jung 148 7 7 12 Alexander Volkanovski 140.5 8 8 13 Ricardo Lamas 140 9 9 14 Darren Elkins 138 10 10 Michael Johnson 123 11 11 7 Jeremy Stephens 118.5 12 12 5 Renato Moicano 114.5 13 13 9 Mirsad Bektic 102 14 14 Chas Skelly 96 15 15 9 Josh Emmett 91 16 16 16 Yair Rodriguez 82.5 17 17 Myles Jury 78.5 18 18 Doo Ho Choi 75 19 19 Gabriel Benitez 74.5 20 20 Arnold Allen 63 21 21 Andre Fili 61 21 21 Jason Knight 61 23 23 Calvin Kattar 53 24 25 15 Zabit Magomedsharipov 52 25 24 Gilbert Melendez 48 26 26 Alex Caceres 42 26 26 Makwan Amirkhani 42 28 28 Rick Glenn 41.5 29 29 Dennis Bermudez 36 29 30 Shane Burgos 36 31 31 8 Cub Swanson 32.5 32 32 Enrique Barzola 31.5 33 33 Danny Henry 29.5 33 33 Julio Arce 29.5 35 35 Humberto Bandenay 27 36 36 Dan Ige 25 36 36 Raoni Barcelos 25 36 36 Shane Young 25 39 39 Zubaira Tukhugov 24 40 NR Jordan Rinaldi 22.5 41 40 Martin Bravo 20 42 41 Artem Lobov 19.5 43 42 Kyle Bochniak 11.5 44 43 Rolando Dy 9.5 45 44 Brad Katona 5 45 44 Bryce Mitchell 5 45 44 Hakeem Dawodu 5 45 44 Nad Narimani 5 45 44 Sheymon Moraes 5 45 44 Steven Peterson 5 45 44 Wang Guan 5 52 51 Mads Burnell 4.5 53 51 Brandon Davis 4 54 53 Austin Arnett 0 54 53 Bharat Kandare 0 54 53 Daniel Teymur 0 54 53 Jay Cucciniello 0 54 53 Khalid Taha 0 54 53 Kurt Holobaugh 0 54 53 Matt Bessette 0 54 53 Matt Sayles 0 54 53 Mike Santiago 0 54 53 Tyler Diamond 0

Check back Friday for our bantamweight rankings



