UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Oct 19/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 T.J. Dillashaw 487 2 2 2 Cody Garbrandt 178.5 3 3 5 Marlon Moraes 172 4 4 7 John Lineker 164.5 5 7 6 Jimmie Rivera 158.5 6 5 8 Aljamain Sterling 143 7 NR Sergio Pettis 131.5 8 6 4 Raphael Assuncao 115 9 8 10 Pedro Munhoz 108.5 10 9 12 Rob Font 101 11 10 Brian Kelleher 98 12 11 Bryan Caraway 96.5 13 12 16 Rani Yahya 91.5 14 13 Eddie Wineland 89 15 15 Cory Sandhagen 82.5 16 16 13 Alejandro Perez 79 17 18 Marlon Vera 57 18 17 9 John Dodson 55 19 19 14 Thomas Almeida 54.5 20 14 Renan Barao 52.5 21 21 Ricardo Ramos 51 22 22 Iuri Alcantara 50.5 23 23 Kyung Ho Kang 48 24 20 11 Cody Stamann 47.5 24 24 Manny Bermudez 47.5 24 24 Song Yadong 47.5 27 26 Tim Elliott 43.5 28 27 Jose Alberto Quinonez 39 29 28 Matthew Lopez 38 29 28 Russell Doane 38 31 30 Frankie Saenz 32 32 NR Andre Ewell 30 33 31 15 Douglas Silva de Andrade 29.5 34 32 Damian Stasiak 29 35 35 Petr Yan 27.5 35 33 Ricky Simon 27.5 37 34 Brett Johns 26.5 38 35 Nathaniel Wood 25 38 35 Tom Duquesnoy 25 40 38 Patrick Williams 24 41 39 Andre Soukhamthath 22.5 41 39 Johnny Eduardo 22.5 41 39 Luke Sanders 22.5 44 42 Teruto Ishihara 21 45 43 Guido Cannetti 18 46 44 Henry Briones 15 47 45 Sean O’Malley 9.5 48 46 Benito Lopez 5 48 46 Liu Pingyuan 5 48 51 Merab Dvalishvili 5 51 48 Aiemann Zahabi 4.5 51 48 Gavin Tucker 4.5 53 50 Davey Grant 4 54 NR Jin Soo Son 0 54 51 Kwan Ho Kwak 0 54 51 Montel Jackson 0 54 51 Terrion Ware 0 54 51 Wuliji Buren 0

Check back Monday for our flyweight rankings

