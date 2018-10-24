UFC Moncton Prelim Breakout Star: Te Edwards

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

It’s been quite a break for the UFC, and they likely needed it after the ruckus at UFC 229. However, Prelim Breakout Star didn’t need a break, having hit a record 14 in a row on the prelims. Check out who we have to get us to 15 straight.

Te Edwards



Nickname – T

Affiliation – MMA Lab

From – Phoenix, Arizona

Height – 5’8″

Weight – 155 lbs (Lightweight)

Record – 6-1 (0-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

For those of you who became fans of “Suga” Sean O’Malley after his Contender Series bout, you’re in for some good news. Not only did Te Edwards get his contract in the same way and train at the same gym, but there are a number of similarities in their striking.

Edwards, although shorter than his teammate and two weight classes heavier, is able to manipulate the range. He moves in and out lightning fast, making it virtually impossible for counter punchers to hit him. On top of that, he carries a lot of power in his hands with six KOs in six victories.

Why he has been overlooked

In the last year, he has fought exactly once (his Contender Series fight). On top of that, he has a pretty short resume with only seven fights in a five year period. Apart from his relative inactivity, there is really no reason for him to not have a big following. He’s from one of the hottest gyms out there, he is great on the mic and he drops people every time out.

What makes this a good match-up

Don Madge is one of the better prospects to come out of South Africa in some time. He sports a 7-3 record with all 3 losses coming to the same regional journeyman.

But what makes him such a good match-up for Edwards is that he isn’t afraid to bang. He’s willing to step forward and fight Edwards exactly where Edwards is most comfortable. While Madge has shown solid hands as well, his speed is not going to be able to keep up with Edwards. Plus, if he’s willing to take a hit to land one, he might only take one.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 156-64-1 (2 NC) (6 DNF)

SEE COMPLETE ARCHIVES HERE