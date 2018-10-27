Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith Results

UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith Results

UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith
Oct 27, 2018 
Moncton Events Center
Moncton, New Brunswick

UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith Results

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (FS1/TSN 5 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):
Volkan Oezdemir (15-2, #9 ranked light heavyweight)
Anthony Smith  (30-13, #4 ranked light heavyweight)

Featherweights:
Artem Lobov  (14-14-1, 1 NC, #42 ranked featherweight)
Michael Johnson   (18-13, #10 ranked featherweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Misha Cirkunov   (13-4, #14 ranked light heavyweight)
Patrick Cummins  (10-4,  #32 ranked light heavyweight)

Bantamweights
Jonathan Martinez  (9-1)
Andre Soukhamthath  (12-6, #39 ranked bantamweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Gian Villante  (16-10, #25 ranked light heavyweight)
Ed Herman  (24-13, 1 NC, #24 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:
Alex Garcia   (15-5, #26 ranked welterweight)
Court McGee   (18-7, #71 ranked welterweight)

Prelims (FS1/Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Nordine Taleb  (14-5, #43 ranked welterweight)
Sean Strickland  (19-3, #39 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:
Thibault Gouti  (12-4, #66 ranked lightweight)
Nasrat Haqparast  (9-2, #62 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:
Chris Fishgold   (17-1-1)
Calvin Kattar   (18-3, #23 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Sarah Moras  (5-3, #11 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)
Talita Bernardo  (5-3, #17 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Te Edwards   (6-1)
Don Madge   (7-3-1)

Heavyweights:
Arjan Singh Bhullar (7-1, #27 ranked heavyweight)
Marcelo Golm (6-1,  #23 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:
Stevie Ray  (21-7, #34 ranked lightweight)
Jessin Ayari  (16-4, #66 ranked lightweight)

