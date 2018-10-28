Select Page

Oct 28, 2018

UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith Pick 'Em Results

Congratulations to Neil H. for winning our UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith  Pick ‘Em Contest.  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 230  on Nov 3rd (but we’re counting it as the third October contest). Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Anthony Smith – 52%
Michael Johnson – 87%
Misha Cirkunov – 65%
Andre Soukhamthath – 74%
Gian Villante – 78%

Consensus Overall Record in 2018: 84-56 (60%)


1 Neil H. 11
2 SternFan74 9
3 Dave K. 8
3 joe 8
3 Matt G. 8
3 Walter Davis III 8
7 Isaac Katz 7
7 KurtK26 7
7 Michael J. 7
7 Robert Oakes 7
7 Victor Rattanasithy 7
12 CDN420 6
12 Shay H 6
12 The MMA Manifesto 6
15 Cameron Walsh 5
15 Herman Martinez 5
15 Nathan H. 5
18 Brandon Kaplan 4
18 Emma Vreeland 4
18 James Weise 4
18 larry chaput 4
18 Rodney 4
18 Ryan A. MacDonald 4
18 ryanC 4

October Top Five

1 Neil H. 18
2 Rodney 14
2 Walter Davis III 14
4 Dave K. 13
4 SternFan74 13
4 Victor Rattanasithy 13

2018 Overall Top Ten

1 Ryan A. MacDonald 157
1 SternFan74 157
3 Neil H. 154
4 Nathan H. 151
5 Brandon Kaplan 150
6 Michael J. 145
The MMA Manifesto 145
7 Dave K. 143
8 CDN420 141
9 James Weise 132
9 larry chaput 132

MMA Manifesto

