Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith Pick &#039;Em Contest

Posted by | Oct 22, 2018 | ,

UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith Pick 'Em Contest

So you think you know your MMA? You think you can predict who is going to win a fight and how?  Time to prove it. We present to you The MMA Manifesto Pick ‘Em contest.  We are now sponsored by McBryde Mats!

We are McBryde Mats, a sports mat manufacturer that’s based out of Lubbock, Texas. Our CEO, Clayton McBryde, founded the company in 2014 after plenty of research and consideration into the mat market – Today we pride ourselves on making the best quality mats at affordable prices to keep athletes in all sports categories safe from accidents and injury.

Make sure to check them out at their website, Facebook, and Twitter.

This week’s winner wins a one month subscription to UFC Fight Pass!

Plus, the top point earner each month will win a SISU mouthguard!

SISU Mouthguards are the best lightweight option on the market; they’re safe, effective, and breathable. Backed by a $35k dental warranty. Click the image to check out their website.

Next up: UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith.  All picks need to be  submitted by 6:30 PM Eastern Sat, Oct 27th.  If you don’t predict the correct winner of a match you don’t qualify for the bonus point given for predicting how the match will be won.  Only one entry per person.  Ties will be broken by the following, in order: 1) Most questions correct, 2) Most points earned from main event match, 3) Whoever entered their picks the earliest.

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith Pick &#039;Em Contest



Related Posts

The Betting Window for October 19-21

The Betting Window for October 19-21

October 17, 2018

Bellator 206: Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald Breakdown

Bellator 206: Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald Breakdown

September 26, 2018

UFC 229 Results

UFC 229 Results

October 6, 2018

Douglas Lima: The Quest Back to the Top of the Mountain

Douglas Lima: The Quest Back to the Top of the Mountain

September 26, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino