UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Gian Villante got into a firefight with Ed Herman last night in Moncton, and came away with the W and the honor of being the event’s top earner.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 6,282

Gate: $528,211

Gian Villante: $123,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michael Johnson: $113,000 ($49,000 to show, $49,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay) *fined 20% of purse for missing weight but Lobov refused to take it

Anthony Smith: $110,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Volkan Oezdemir: $89,000 ($85,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Court McGee: $80,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nasrat Haqparast: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Nordine Taleb: $76,000 ($21,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ed Herman: $74,000 ($54,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Don Madge: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sean Strickland: $73,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Stevie Ray; $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Misha Cirkunov: $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Garcia: $38,000 ($33,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Calvin Kattar: $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Patrick Cummins: $30,000 ($20,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Soukhamthath: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Arjan Bhullar: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Talita Bernardo: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Artem Lobov: $22,000 ($17,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Thibault Gouti: $17,000 ($12,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sarah Moras; $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marcelo Golm: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jessin Ayari: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jonathan Martinez: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Fishgold; $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Te Edwards: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)