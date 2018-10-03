UFC 229 Novelty Prop Bets

It wouldn’t be a proper big-time fight without some proper novelty prop bets floating about. Here are some of the best for Khabib vs Conor, courtesy of BetOnline.ag.

Bruce Buffer’s Tie for Main Event American Odds Profit (on $100 Bet) Bow Tie -150 $66.67 Standard Tie +110 $110.00 Dana White at Post Fight Press Conference Over 4½ Literally -120 $83.33 Under 4½ Literally -120 $83.33 Dana White in Octagon after Main Event Wears Black Jacket -250 $40.00 Does Not Wear Black Jacket +170 $170.00 Joe Rogan at Post Fight Octagon Interview Wears Khabib’s Papakha -160 $62.50 Does Not Wear Khabib’s Papakha +120 $120.00 McGregor and Khabib Touch Gloves Yes -200 $50.00 No +150 $150.00 McGregor at Post Fight Octagon Interview Over 2½ F-Bombs -120 $83.33 Under 2½ F-Bombs -120 $83.33 McGregor at Post Fight Press Conference McGregor Wears Sunglasses +200 $200.00 McGregor Does Not Wear Sunglasses -300 $33.33 McGregor at Post Fight Press Conference Says Proper Twelve +150 $150.00 Does Not Say Proper Twelve -200 $50.00 McGregor at Post Fight Press Conference Bottle of Proper Twelve Whiskey -180 $55.56 No Bottle of Proper Twelve Whiskey +140 $140.00 McGregor to do the Billionaire Strut Yes -250 $40.00 No +170 $170.00 Time Spent on Introduction of McGregor vs Khabib Over 2 Min 49 Sec -120 $83.33 Under 2 Min 49 Sec -120 $83.33 Pick the Round McGregor wins in Rd 1 +400 $400.00 McGregor wins in Rd 2 +600 $600.00 McGregor wins in Rd 3 +1200 $1,200.00 McGregor wins in Rd 4 +2200 $2,200.00 McGregor wins in Rd 5 +3300 $3,300.00 McGregor by decision +1100 $1,100.00 Nurmagomedov wins in Rd 1 +500 $500.00 Nurmagomedov wins in Rd 2 +600 $600.00 Nurmagomedov wins in Rd 3 +700 $700.00 Nurmagomedov wins in Rd 4 +950 $950.00 Nurmagomedov wins in Rd 5 +1200 $1,200.00 Nurmagomedov by decision +375 $375.00 Draw +6600 $6,600.00 Goes the Distance Yes +260 $260.00 No -340 $29.41 Method of Victory Conor McGregor by TKO/KO/DQ +150 $150.00 Conor McGregor by Submission +2000 $2,000.00 Conor McGregor by Decision +1100 $1,100.00 Khabib Nurmagomedov by TKO/KO/DQ +300 $300.00 Khabib Nurmagomedov by Submission +250 $250.00 Khabib Nurmagomedov by Decision +375 $375.00 Draw +6600 $6,600.00