UFC 229 Novelty Prop Bets

Oct 3, 2018

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 13: Conor McGregor looks on as money rains down during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour event at Barclays Center on July 13, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

It wouldn’t be a proper big-time fight without some proper novelty prop bets floating about.  Here are some of the best for Khabib vs Conor, courtesy of BetOnline.ag.

Bruce Buffer’s Tie for Main Event American Odds Profit (on $100 Bet)
Bow Tie -150 $66.67
Standard Tie +110 $110.00
Dana White at Post Fight Press Conference
Over 4½ Literally -120 $83.33
Under 4½ Literally -120 $83.33
Dana White in Octagon after Main Event
Wears Black Jacket -250 $40.00
Does Not Wear Black Jacket +170 $170.00
Joe Rogan at Post Fight Octagon Interview
Wears Khabib’s Papakha -160 $62.50
Does Not Wear Khabib’s Papakha +120 $120.00
McGregor and Khabib Touch Gloves
Yes -200 $50.00
No +150 $150.00
McGregor at Post Fight Octagon Interview
Over 2½ F-Bombs -120 $83.33
Under 2½ F-Bombs -120 $83.33
McGregor at Post Fight Press Conference
McGregor Wears Sunglasses +200 $200.00
McGregor Does Not Wear Sunglasses -300 $33.33
McGregor at Post Fight Press Conference
Says Proper Twelve +150 $150.00
Does Not Say Proper Twelve -200 $50.00
McGregor at Post Fight Press Conference
Bottle of Proper Twelve Whiskey -180 $55.56
No Bottle of Proper Twelve Whiskey +140 $140.00
McGregor to do the Billionaire Strut
Yes -250 $40.00
No +170 $170.00
Time Spent on Introduction of McGregor vs Khabib
Over 2 Min 49 Sec -120 $83.33
Under 2 Min 49 Sec -120 $83.33
Pick the Round
McGregor wins in Rd 1 +400 $400.00
McGregor wins in Rd 2 +600 $600.00
McGregor wins in Rd 3 +1200 $1,200.00
McGregor wins in Rd 4 +2200 $2,200.00
McGregor wins in Rd 5 +3300 $3,300.00
McGregor by decision +1100 $1,100.00
Nurmagomedov wins in Rd 1 +500 $500.00
Nurmagomedov wins in Rd 2 +600 $600.00
Nurmagomedov wins in Rd 3 +700 $700.00
Nurmagomedov wins in Rd 4 +950 $950.00
Nurmagomedov wins in Rd 5 +1200 $1,200.00
Nurmagomedov by decision +375 $375.00
Draw +6600 $6,600.00
Goes the Distance
Yes +260 $260.00
No -340 $29.41
Method of Victory
Conor McGregor by TKO/KO/DQ +150 $150.00
Conor McGregor by Submission +2000 $2,000.00
Conor McGregor by Decision +1100 $1,100.00
Khabib Nurmagomedov by TKO/KO/DQ +300 $300.00
Khabib Nurmagomedov by Submission +250 $250.00
Khabib Nurmagomedov by Decision +375 $375.00
Draw +6600 $6,600.00

