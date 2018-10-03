UFC 229 Novelty Prop Bets

It wouldn’t be a proper big-time fight without some proper novelty prop bets floating about. Here are some of the best for Khabib vs Conor, courtesy of BetOnline.ag.
|Bruce Buffer’s Tie for Main Event
|American Odds
|Profit (on $100 Bet)
|Bow Tie
|-150
|$66.67
|Standard Tie
|+110
|$110.00
|Dana White at Post Fight Press Conference
|Over 4½ Literally
|-120
|$83.33
|Under 4½ Literally
|-120
|$83.33
|Dana White in Octagon after Main Event
|Wears Black Jacket
|-250
|$40.00
|Does Not Wear Black Jacket
|+170
|$170.00
|Joe Rogan at Post Fight Octagon Interview
|Wears Khabib’s Papakha
|-160
|$62.50
|Does Not Wear Khabib’s Papakha
|+120
|$120.00
|McGregor and Khabib Touch Gloves
|Yes
|-200
|$50.00
|No
|+150
|$150.00
|McGregor at Post Fight Octagon Interview
|Over 2½ F-Bombs
|-120
|$83.33
|Under 2½ F-Bombs
|-120
|$83.33
|McGregor at Post Fight Press Conference
|McGregor Wears Sunglasses
|+200
|$200.00
|McGregor Does Not Wear Sunglasses
|-300
|$33.33
|McGregor at Post Fight Press Conference
|Says Proper Twelve
|+150
|$150.00
|Does Not Say Proper Twelve
|-200
|$50.00
|McGregor at Post Fight Press Conference
|Bottle of Proper Twelve Whiskey
|-180
|$55.56
|No Bottle of Proper Twelve Whiskey
|+140
|$140.00
|McGregor to do the Billionaire Strut
|Yes
|-250
|$40.00
|No
|+170
|$170.00
|Time Spent on Introduction of McGregor vs Khabib
|Over 2 Min 49 Sec
|-120
|$83.33
|Under 2 Min 49 Sec
|-120
|$83.33
|Pick the Round
|McGregor wins in Rd 1
|+400
|$400.00
|McGregor wins in Rd 2
|+600
|$600.00
|McGregor wins in Rd 3
|+1200
|$1,200.00
|McGregor wins in Rd 4
|+2200
|$2,200.00
|McGregor wins in Rd 5
|+3300
|$3,300.00
|McGregor by decision
|+1100
|$1,100.00
|Nurmagomedov wins in Rd 1
|+500
|$500.00
|Nurmagomedov wins in Rd 2
|+600
|$600.00
|Nurmagomedov wins in Rd 3
|+700
|$700.00
|Nurmagomedov wins in Rd 4
|+950
|$950.00
|Nurmagomedov wins in Rd 5
|+1200
|$1,200.00
|Nurmagomedov by decision
|+375
|$375.00
|Draw
|+6600
|$6,600.00
|Goes the Distance
|Yes
|+260
|$260.00
|No
|-340
|$29.41
|Method of Victory
|Conor McGregor by TKO/KO/DQ
|+150
|$150.00
|Conor McGregor by Submission
|+2000
|$2,000.00
|Conor McGregor by Decision
|+1100
|$1,100.00
|Khabib Nurmagomedov by TKO/KO/DQ
|+300
|$300.00
|Khabib Nurmagomedov by Submission
|+250
|$250.00
|Khabib Nurmagomedov by Decision
|+375
|$375.00
|Draw
|+6600
|$6,600.00
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC 229 Novelty Prop Bets