Select Page

UFC 229: Michelle Waterson vs Felice Herrig Fight Video, Photos & Instant Analysis

Posted by | Oct 7, 2018 | ,

UFC 229: Michelle Waterson vs Felice Herrig Fight Video, Photos & Instant Analysis

Oct 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Michelle Waterson (red gloves) fights Felice Herring (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

A very evenly-matched, closely-contested women’s flyweight bout kicked off the main card festivities tonight at UFC 229, with Michelle Waterson besting Felice Herrig via unanimous decision.

The Karate Hottie did most of her damage via her lightning quick kicks, peppering Herrig upstairs and well as her legs.

Herrig countered by trying to bully the smaller Waterson against the cage, without too much effect.  And when Herrig did get Waterson down to the mat, the Jackson-Wink product blasted Herrig with slicing elbows from the bottom.

Oct 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Michelle Waterson (red gloves) fights Felice Herring (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

In the end, despite being outstruck in the first two rounds, Waterson wins a 30-26, 29-28, 30-27 decision in a fight that was far closer than that score speaks to.

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC 229: Michelle Waterson vs Felice Herrig Fight Video, Photos & Instant Analysis



Related Posts

Enrique Marin, “Wasabi,” makes Combate Americas debut in Guadalajara

Enrique Marin, “Wasabi,” makes Combate Americas debut in Guadalajara

October 5, 2018

Max Nunes No-Shows; New KSW 45 Opponent for Wagner Prado

Max Nunes No-Shows; New KSW 45 Opponent for Wagner Prado

October 5, 2018

Melvin Manhoef, Chidi Njokuani headline Bellator 210

Melvin Manhoef, Chidi Njokuani headline Bellator 210

September 22, 2018

Brennan Ward to Retire Following Bellator 207 Withdrawal

Brennan Ward to Retire Following Bellator 207 Withdrawal

September 12, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino