UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor
Oct 6, 2018
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor Results
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweight Championship:
Khabib Nurmagomedov – champion (26-0, #3 ranked lightweight)
Conor McGregor (21-3, #1 ranked lightweight)
Lightweights:
Tony Ferguson (23-3, #2 ranked lightweight)
Anthony Pettis (21-7, #11 ranked lightweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Ovince Saint Preux (22-11, #3 ranked light heavyweight)
Dominick Reyes (9-0, #16 ranked light heavyweight)
Heavyweights:
Derrick Lewis (20-5, 1 NC, #5 ranked heavyweight)
Alexander Volkov (29-6, #7 ranked heavyweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Michelle Waterson (15-6, #7 ranked women’s strawweight)
Felice Herrig (14-7, #8 ranked women’s strawweight)
Prelims (FS1/TSN 5 – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Flyweights:
Sergio Pettis (17-3, #3 ranked flyweight)
Jussier Formiga (21-5, #5 ranked flyweight)
Welterweights:
Vicente Luque (13-6-1, #14 ranked welterweight)
Jalin Turner (6-3)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Tonya Evinger (19-6, #16 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Aspen Ladd (6-0, #11 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Lightweights:
Scott Holtzman (11-2, #53 ranked lightweight)
Alan Patrick (15-1, #33 ranked lightweight)
Online Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Lina Lansberg (8-3, #14 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Yana Kunitskaya (10-4, 1 NC, #16 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Lightweights:
Gray Maynard (14-7, 1 NC, #57 ranked lightweight)
Nik Lentz (30-9-2, 1 NC, #42 ranked lightweight)
Welterweights:
Ryan LaFlare (13-2, #27 ranked welterweight)
Tony Martin (12-4, #56 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by KO (Head Kick) – Round 3 (1:00)
