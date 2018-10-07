UFC 229: Derrick Lewis vs Alexander Volkov Fight Video, Photos & Instant Analysis

WHAT A FIGHT!!! And it ain’t over until it’s over. Derrick Lewis grabbed victory from the jaws of defeat, knocking out Alexander Volkov with just 11 seconds left in the fight. A fight that the Black Beast was utterly dominated and beat up in.

Volkov used his length and reach to his advantage early, blasting Lewis with head and body shots. In fact, it appeared early that Lewis had his orbital bone(s?) broken by some of the Russian’s big shots.

Lewis was visibly injured and exhausted most of the fight. Until that last 30 seconds, when he started opening it up, landing a huge overhand right on Volkov, knocking him down (and his mouthpiece out of his mouth). Lewis finished it off with vicious ground and pound, separating Volkov from his consciousness.

And, for good measure, Lewis took off his shorts in the cage after the fight. Because, in his words, “my balls is hot”.