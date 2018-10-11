Select Page

UFC 229 Breaks PPV Sales Records

Posted by | Oct 11, 2018 | ,

UFC 229 Breaks PPV Sales Records

Perhaps Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor really was the biggest fight in MMA history.  Dave Meltzer reports that last Saturday’s UFC 229 extravaganza sold approximately 2.4 million pay-per-views.  These numbers break down to about 1.9 million sold via traditional PPV, and another 470,000-480,000 via online streaming.

This destroys the previous UFC PPV record, which was for UFC 202 (McGregor vs Diaz), which sold in the 1.5-1.7 million PPV range.  So you can pretty much guarantee a Khabib-McGregor 2 will become a reality in the near future.

Click here for the top selling UFC PPVs of all-time.

Click here for a list of PPV sales for all UFC PPVs in history.

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto PPV Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC 229 Breaks PPV Sales Records



Related Posts

UFC Fight Night 136 Results

UFC Fight Night 136 Results

September 15, 2018

Micah Brakefield Gets Ex-UFC Fighter at Rumble in the Cage 60

Micah Brakefield Gets Ex-UFC Fighter at Rumble in the Cage 60

September 25, 2018

Thiago Silva Signs with KSW

Thiago Silva Signs with KSW

September 24, 2018

Bellator 208: Countdown – Fedor vs. Sonnen: Episode 1

Bellator 208: Countdown – Fedor vs. Sonnen: Episode 1

October 2, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino