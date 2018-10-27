The Livest Dog at UFC Moncton: Chris Fishgold

Name: Chris Fishgold

Opponent: Calvin Kattar

Odds: +320 (bet $100 to win $320)

Calvin Kattar in his own right is extremely underrated. A win over Shane Burgos gives his hands the credibility it needs to show he is a real threat at 145 lbs. On top of that, he was knocked from the rankings with a loss to top contender Renato Moicano.

However, it is that loss to Moicano that leads me to believe that Fishgold is a live dog here. Moicano was able to neutralize Kattar’s grappling with some fairly simple maneuvers. It was the second straight fight where he whiffed on all of his takedowns. Given this information, it would seem that the experience grappler Fishgold should be able to capitalize. His 12 submission wins bodes well for him, especially given all the guillotines.

2018 Totals

Record: 14-15

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $716

Return on Investment: 25%