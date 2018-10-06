The Livest Dog at UFC 229: Jussier Formiga

Name: Jussier Formiga

Opponent: Sergio Pettis

Odds: +160 (bet $100 to win $160)

In his last three bouts combined, Sergio Pettis has been taken down nine times. He has scored zero total takedowns for himself in those bouts.

There isn’t a much more clear path to victory for Formiga, who is skilled with getting his opponents to the ground. In every UFC bout that Formiga has hit at least one takedown, he has won. That’s right, all he needs is one takedown and he gets the win.

Of course it isn’t that easy, but the difference in this part of the game is clear and we can expect that Formiga will be looking to exploit it to pick up the upset.

2018 Totals

Record: 13-15

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $546

Return on Investment: 20%