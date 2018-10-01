Sean O'Malley Pulled From UFC 229 Due to Potential USADA Violation

UFC 229 needs a new prelim main event. Sean O’Malley has announced that he is out of his fight against Jose Alberto Quinonez scheduled for this Saturday night. The culprit is a potential violation of the USADA drug policy.

The UFC and USADA just recently announced that potential USADA violations will no longer be announced until a resolution has been reached, so there has yet to be any comment from the UFC on the matter or news if they’ll look to find an opponent for Quinonez last minute.

