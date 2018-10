By: Jeff Fox | October 23, 2018

BetOnline.ag has released odds on who Conor McGregor will fight next, and a familiar foe tops the list. Who will McGregor fight next? American Odds Fractional Odds Nate Diaz +150 3/2 Tony Ferguson +225 9/4 Khabib Nurmagomedov +250 5/2 GSP +2000 20/1 Floyd Mayweather +5000 50/1 Anderson Silva +1000 10/1 Dustin Poirier +900 9/1

