Khabib Opens as Big Betting Favorite Over McGregor in Potential Rematch

Posted by | Oct 8, 2018 | ,

Oct 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) fights Conor McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov put a beating on Conor McGregor on Saturday at UFC 229, eventually getting the tap in Round 4.  And, with the post-fight ‘festivities’ that kicked off, it is almost certain the two men will fight again (preferably in the cage).  So, not surprisingly, the bookmakers have already started taking bets on the outcome of the rematch.

The champ has opened as a considerable -275 favorite to win once again, meaning he is expected to win this fight 73% of the time.  At the start of the fight on Saturday night, Khabib closed as a -200 favorite.

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Khabib Opens as Big Betting Favorite Over McGregor in Potential Rematch



