Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Valentina Shevchenko Back on for UFC 231

The UFC matchmaking musical chairs continue, as ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that Valentina Shevchenko and Sijara Eubanks will no longer fight at UFC 230, and instead Shevchenko will once again fight Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231.

Here’s what we wrote about that fight when it was originally announced a few weeks back:

Joanna Jedrzejczyk will aim to make some UFC history on December 8th. The former UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion will look to add the flyweight title that night, making her the first female fighter to be a champ in multiple weight classes in UFC history. She will first have to go through Valentina Shevchenko, who was set to challenge for the 125-pound belt a few weeks ago at UFC 228 before then-champ Nicco Montano pulled out of the fight last minute due to a botched weight cut. This caused her to be stripped of the title, leaving it vacant. Jedrzejczyk and Shevchenko famously fought three times in Muay Thai, with Shevchenko winning all three contests. This will be there first time facing off in MMA. UFC 231 goes down December 8th from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

So UFC 231 has two title fights now, as UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway will fight Brian Ortega in the main event that night.