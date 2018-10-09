Select Page

Daniel Cormier to Defend Heavyweight Belt Against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230

Oct 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Derrick Lewis (red gloves) fights Alexander Volkov (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

It couldn’t come more last minute, but next month’s UFC 230 fight card finally has a main event.  Again.  Per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, and confirmed by the UFC, heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will defend his belt (the heavyweight one, not light heavy) against Derrick Lewis.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, since the UFC announced Valentina Shevchenko vs Sijara Eubanks was going to headline the card just last week.  However, the backlash from that announcement seems to have spurred them on to scramble for a bigger fight, and boy did they get one, both literally and figuratively.

DC won the heavyweight title in July and was expected to wait to fight the returning Brock Lesnar in his first title defense.  Lewis, meanwhile, got battered just this past weekend by Alexander Volkov, before pulling off a Hail Mary knockout in the waning seconds of the bout.  He’s a very, very impressive 12-3 in the octagon.

UFC 230 goes down November 7th in Madison Square Garden in the Big Apple.  You can check out the complete fight card here.

