Daniel Cormier Opens as Massive Betting Favorite Over Derrick Lewis

The champ Daniel Cormier should be a massive favorite when he steps into the octagon next month in Madison Square Garden. DC has opened as a huge favorite for his first defense of the UFC Heavyweight Championship in a hastily arranged matchup against Derrick Lewis. After opening as a -800 fav, he’s now settled in at -596 (meaning he’s predicted to win this fight 86% of the time).

This is the largest odds spread Cormier has enjoyed in his favor since he fought Anderson Silva at UFC 200, where the odds ranged in the -600 to -500 range for the current heavy & light heavyweight champion.